SIGN UP NOW,
YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD.

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Here’s One Russian Apartment You’d Live In If You Were Single

Russian James Bond vibes going on here.

2 Shares
WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8

The temptation to crack Russian bride jokes here is high, but luckily there’s a good distraction in this cool industrial apartment which shows off how bachelor living is accomplished in Russia.

The design itself is less brazen and slightly more constrained than what architects have pushed in the past, but it’s the liberal use of cascading columns here which makes this home in Kotelniki a worthy abode.

Geometrium DSGN was the firm behind the design which grew from the the client’s request of revolving around sports and a healthy lifestyle for an unmarried man. As such, there’s a mix of bold and masculine textures which extends to exposed cement, pinewood, black accents and raw brick.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox

Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

What’s unique about this place is that the bedroom takes centre stage in the middle of the apartment with only partitions separating it from the living room. Hey, at least it’s motivation to always keep the bedroom tidy. Lighting also seems to be a major pulling factor here with everything from down lights to hanging lights and hanging lamps all providing an ideal balance between functionality and aesthetics.

Need Some Inspiration…

8 Items Interior Designers Avoid In Their Own Homes
Online Interior Stores You Need To Know

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.