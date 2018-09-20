Your incessant use of the eggplant emoji is finally good for something other than your hapless sexual innuendo.

We’re talking suit colours and Mr. Ryan Reynolds dared to go where most men have yet to go at the recent New York premiere of wife Blake Lively’s film, ‘A Simple Favor’.

Reynolds was spotted at the Museum of Modern Art rocking a daring black suit alternative in the form of a slick aubergine…or eggplant for those who’d like a more pragmatic name. Just don’t call it purple though.

Under the bright flashing lights of cameras the suit colour absolutely popped as one of the hottest suit colour trends we predicted back in 2017. Reynolds paired the aubergine hue with polished burgundy shoes, a crisp white shirt and a heavy diagonal striped tie in black and pearl further complemented with a gold motif.

What’s unique about the aubergine colour though is its ability to drastically shift tones under different lighting. When outside, the suit is clearly aubergine but indoors the suit takes on a much darker shade, not quite black, but we’d say passable at a black suit party.

Take a look at how Reynolds rocked the suit colour and then see how other guys did it in the gallery.