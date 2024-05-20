Erling Haaland And Jack Grealish Celebrate Manchester City’s Premier League Title With Swiss Medals

Manchester City’s win signalled a record-breaking campaign in the Premier League, marking the first time any football team has won four consecutive titles in the league’s history.

Manchester City, led by the free-scoring Erling Braut Haaland and the creative flair of Jack Grealish, wrapped up the title in signature fashion to lift their fourth consecutive title.

It was a season that went down to the wire, with both City and Arsenal in contention for the league heading into the final Gameweek. But ultimately, Guardiola’s men took the win, and the boys celebrated in true champions’ style…

Image: Getty

Celebrating their routine win over West Ham on Sunday, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish were toasting to yet another silverware-clad campaign, spraying champagne in the home dressing room at the Etihad and the attacking pair were seen rocking some serious timepieces.

With a reported income of $61 million USD (~$90 million AUD) last year, it’s no surprise to see Erling Haaland – arguably, one of the Premier League’s biggest watch guys – sporting a premium piece on his wrist.

The Norwegian forward has been an ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling since late 2022. The deal has seen Haaland rocking a number of Breitling’s best releases like the Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 since making the switch to English football just two years ago. Now, after adding his second Premier League title in as many years, the 23-year-old has a lot to celebrate.

Presented in a 44mm diameter case, Breitling’s Top Time B21 collection is built for champions of sport. These timepieces take their inspiration from the brand’s decade of experimentation through the 1960s. Back then, the brand was aligned with the thrill of motor racing, and Willy Breitling, the grandson of the brand’s founder set out to design an unconventional chronograph that, he felt, would capture the verve of the era.

The Top Time were known for their robustness and precision, making them a perfect match for an athlete of Haaland’s calibre. The Top Time B21 collection is a nod to the brand’s rich heritage, combining vintage aesthetics with modern innovation. We suspect that Haaland’s watch is a custom piece unavailable in the brand’s collection.

Then of course, there’s everyone’s favourite footballer, the loveable Jack Grealish. Signed from Aston Villa for a then British record of £100 million (~$189 million AUD), Grealish arrived at the Etihad as an established Premier League superstar in his own right.

Since slotting into Guardiola’s all-conquering City side, the Brummy lad has lifted three Premier League trophies, an FA Cup and a UEFA Champions League during his time in Manchester… and he’s got a watch collection worthy of the player.

Image: Patek Philippe

Image: Patek Philippe

Image: Patek Philippe

Image: Patek Philippe

Presented in a 40mm diameter case, Grealish is seen rocking the Patek Philippe Nautilus, a legendary iteration from the luxury Swiss watchmakers. Grealish’s release boasts a sunburst brown and a black-gradient rim that’s finished with Patek’s classic horizontal embossing.

On the caseback, the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1R-001 houses a sapphire crystal window to reveal the watch’s self-winding mechanical movement, the Caliber 240 PS IRM C LU.

For the watch enthusiasts, the movement is a remarkable example of the Swiss watchmaker’s dedication to precision and technical innovation, embedding an off-centre micro-rotor made from 22-carat gold for a power reserve of 48 hours and a full moon phase calendar… it’s no wonder this one would set you back around $83,310 USD (~$124, 207 AUD).