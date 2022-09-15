Erling Haaland Is Building The Premier League’s Best Watch Collection

Erling Braut Haaland’s move to the English Premier League was one of the most exciting transfers in recent years… But what’s arguably even more exciting is all the fine timepieces the young Norwegian is buying with his mammoth new salary.

The talented 22-year-old striker has been drawing the attention of football fans around the world for a few years now, thanks in no small part to his incredible achievements during his three-season stint at the German club Borussia Dortmund. With 62 goals from 67 appearances during his spell with the Bundesliga side, he’s a ferocious goalscorer.

Earlier this year in May, Premier League club Manchester City announced they had reached a deal to sign Haaland after activating his €60 million release clause. Since his time with the English team, Haaland’s proven he’s worth the dosh, becoming the first Manchester City player to score on both their Premier League and Champions League debut as well as the player to score 9 goals in their first 5 Premier League games.

In short, the guy’s extremely talented. But he’s also got extremely good taste in watches. Despite his young age, Haaland has already amassed an impressive watch collection – both in terms of quality and quantity – that would give even the most established watch collectors in the Premier League (like Cristiano Ronaldo) a run for their money.

Here are some of the best watches in Erling Haaland’s collection.

First up we’ve got his Patek Philippe Nautilus Moonphase (ref. 5712R/001), which he wore while spending last Christmas with his family. Haaland owns a few Pateks, including a white gold Aquanaut and another stainless steel Nautilus.

Erling’s definitely a fan of gold though, and this hefty rose gold rendition of the iconic luxury sports watch is perhaps the most ‘Erling’ watch in his collection.

This Nautilus’ asymmetrical dial features both a power reserve and small seconds indicator as well as a moonphase window integrated into a date subdial. Mounted on a thick alligator leather strap, it’s a luxurious take on an already luxurious watch.

Continuing on the theme of rose gold luxury sports watches, Erling Haaland also has a Vacheron Constantin Overseas in rose gold (ref. 4500V/110R-B705), this time mounted on an integrated bracelet.

Vacheron Constantin is one of the so-called ‘Big Three’ or ‘Holy Trinity’ watchmakers alongside Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe. These legendary Swiss brands are not only incredibly prestigious (and exclusive, and expensive), but boast centuries-long histories of fine watchmaking. Few brands have had an impact on the world of haute horlogerie like these three and for real watch purists, nothing else really compares.

Yet the Overseas is often a bit overlooked compared to AP or Patek’s luxury sports watch offerings (the Royal Oak and the Nautilus respectively). Where the Nautilus and Royal Oak are household names; the kind of watches rappers rap about, the Overseas flies a bit under the radar, at least among the general public.

Among aficionados, however, the Overseas is highly regarded. In recent months, the Overseas has seen somewhat of a resurgence, with more and more celebrities opting for the hard-to-come-by watch. Haaland clearly knows what’s up.

Images: @erling.haaland / Joma

Lastly, we’ve got what might be his most valuable watch: his Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Eye of the Tiger’ (ref. 116588TBR-0003). This version of the already in-demand chronograph is crafted from yellow gold and features an elaborate, exotic diamond-patterned dial as well as a diamond-encrusted bezel – making it easily the most outrageously luxurious watch Rolex makes.

The average schmoe isn’t getting offered one of these bad boys – it’s an ‘off-catalogue’ model that’s reserved for only the most dedicated Rolex customers.

Some of the other Rollies in Erling’s collection include a rose gold Day-Date ‘President’ with a diamond bezel (as seen above), a vintage GMT-Master ‘Root Beer’ and at least two Cosmograph Daytonas including a gold one with a green dial and a platinum one with a blue dial.

Haaland also gifted all of his teammates and some of the backroom staff at Borussia Dortmund stainless steel Submariners as a going-away present after his departure for Man City, which reportedly cost him half a million Euros.