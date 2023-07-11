60 Best Watches For Men Right Now

Written by Jamie Weiss

From sporty to dressy, cheap to expensive, subtle to outrageous, we’ve painstakingly scoured the watch world from Switzerland to Sydney to bring you our guide to the 60 best watches for men on the market right now.

Watches are jewellery for men. While women get to play around with makeup, jewellery and other accessories, the one universally socially acceptable accessory men get to enjoy (other than ties and funky socks) is watches.

But that’s not a bad thing – far from it. Simply put, watches are one of the most complex, innovative and intriguing pieces of engineering humanity has ever come up with. Watches aren’t just tools for keeping track of time; they’re multidisciplinary works of art. They combine the best of art, science, metallurgy, sports, engineering and fashion all in something small you strap to your wrist.

They’re also a potent expression of their wearer’s personality. They’re conversation starters, statement pieces, celebrations of achievement and deeply emotional totems… They’re something you can pass down to your kids and a rare example of a made-to-last product in a world that’s increasingly disposable. Perhaps that’s why blokes obsess over watches so much.

Of course, the other reason why watches can become an obsession is because there are just so many watches out there and there’s always something new, clever and exciting happening in the watch world. With hundreds of watchmakers and thousands of models on the market right now, it can be hard figuring out what pieces are worth investing in from each brand.

Our research & why you should trust us

Never fear: we’ve come up with an exhaustive guide to the best men’s watches on the market right now from the world’s most interesting and desirable brands. There’s something for every sort of man in this guide.

Our research process for selecting these best watches for men is based on our previous experience trying on and owning these watches for ourselves. We have over 15 years of experience in the luxury watch space.