Sally Fitzgibbons & Friends Road Test Breitling’s New Summer Ready Watch

The following article was produced in partnership with Breitling.

There are few watch brands more beloved by Aussies than Breitling. That shouldn’t come as a surprise: the 138-year-old Swiss watchmaker is known around the world for their elegant yet capable tool watches that are perfect for men and women of action.

Their latest creation, the new Breitling Superocean, is no exception. A tough dive watch inspired by the best designs of the 70s, the Breitling Superocean looks retro but is actually filled to the brim with modern features, like a ceramic-inlaid unidirectional bezel, a chronometer-certified movement and broad hands and indexes in luminescent Super-LumiNova.

Water resistant to 300m, it’s also shock-, sand- and saltwater-resistant, so it’s capable of surviving anything an Australian summer can throw at it. In short, it’s the perfect watch for the Australian summer.

Light blue, white, black, brown… The Breitling Superocean collection is a veritable kaleidoscope of dive watches.

To demonstrate just how stylish and versatile the new Breitling Superocean is, DMARGE teamed up with Australian pro surfer and member of Breitling’s Surf Squad Sally Fitzgibbons to put the Superocean through its paces at Australia’s most iconic surf spot: Bondi Beach.

Sally was joined by a team of fellow surfing tragics including well-known foodie and marine biologist Hayden Quinn; The Bachelor star and DMARGE House host Matthew Johnson; actor Nick Slater, and model and fitness instructor Monique Craft.

Few mechanical watches can stand up to the rough and tumble of a morning out in the surf, but Sally, her team and their Breitling Superoceans were more than up to the challenge.

The great thing about the Superocean is that it’s tough enough to withstand the great outdoors but refined enough to be worn in the great indoors, too. As our team found, it’s a watch you can wear in the surf and then wear to a party on dry land straight away afterwards.

The new Superocean is available with two different strap options – a sporty rubber strap and a new three-row metal bracelet – which both have a folding clasp that allows for micro-adjustments of up to 15mm. That’s perfect for slipping your watch over your wetsuit or giving your wrist a little extra breathing room during a hot summer’s day.

Available in eight different colours, four different case sizes and three different case metals (including a limited edition Kelly Slater signature model) there’s a Superocean for every style this summer.

Try one on for yourself and you’ll see why Sally Fitzgibbons – as well as scores of other Australians in the know – choose the Breitling Superocean.

Find out more about the Breitling Superocean collection at Breitling’s online boutique here.