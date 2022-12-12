Cristiano Ronaldo Wipes Away World Cup Tears With $200,000 Rolex

It seems as if the football GOAT’s dream of winning a World Cup might be dead and buried… Thankfully, he can dab away his tears while wearing his latest, most ridiculous watch.

The 37-year-old striker and captain of the Portugal national football team has been forced to eat a bit of humble pie this week after his side unexpectedly lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Considering his age and declining form, Qatar was probably the last chance the star had to finally win a World Cup, a feat that’s long eluded him despite his numerous other achievements… Regardless of what you think about him personally, you have to admit it’s a (potentially) sad end to an otherwise pretty glorious career.

Ah well. At least his wrist game isn’t in any decline. Ahead of the Portugal v Morocco game, Ronaldo was spotted wearing a yellow gold, bedazzled Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ (ref. 116758SARU) worth a solid AU$200,000.

Images: Getty / Gemnation

A particularly fancy (and slightly less practical) take on the iconic GMT watch that was introduced in 2018, this ‘Pepsi’ features a bezel filled with 18 blue sapphires and 18 rubies instead of the typical blue-red aluminium or ceramic bezel insert that inspired this model’s nickname.

RELATED: The Rolex GMT-Master ‘Pepsi’ Alternatives We Can Approve

Instead of alphanumeric hour markers on the bezel, it features 23 diamonds, and on top of that, its crown guard and lugs are set with another 76 brilliant-cut diamonds. Oh, and it’s made from 18ct yellow gold, if all the gems weren’t outrageous enough.

For most other mortals, this would be an exceptionally ludicrous watch, but by Ronaldo’s standards, this is pretty tame stuff. The highest-paid athlete in the world has one of the most extensive, expensive and outrageous watch collections on the planet. Check out some of his other pricey pieces below.

Read Next