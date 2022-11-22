Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Manchester United Break Up With ‘Controversial’ Watch

Ah, Ronnie. You’ve got to love him. Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of all time (to a lot of people, the undisputed GOAT), has taken to Instagram this morning to celebrate his new watch collection with Jacob and co. The collection appears to feature an image of him scoring a goal against Manchester United in the last 16 of the 2012/13 Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are finally going their separate ways. This news broke early this morning in a “mutual decision” that will come of great relief to both parties. After a controversial interview aired last week with Piers Morgan (Ronaldo said something to the effect of “I speak when I want” and heavily criticised United’s owners, the lack of investment in the club and current manager Erik ten Hag), United have been figuring out what their legal grounds were for terminating his contract.

Ronaldo has clearly been wanting to leave for a while, frustrated with his lack of game time and what he saw as a lack of respect from the manager. Five hours ago at the time of writing, just before the news broke he was officially leaving United, Ronaldo took Instagram to promote his latest watch collection with Jacob Arabo, the founder of @jacobandco.

Image Credit: @cristiano

Ronaldo wrote: “I’m excited to announce my partnership with @jacobandco , one of the leading watch brands in the world. Today, we reveal our first watch collection that I co-designed with my dear friend @jacobarabo.” The post featured two watches, one red and gold one showing him headering in a goal and one silver and green one showing him celebrating scoring a goal.

Image: @cristiano

Though these are both quite common actions Ronaldo has repeated hundreds of times (according to goal.com stats from early November, CR7 has scored 818 times in 1139 games throughout his career), both Daily Mail and Sport Bible report that the goal in question depicts the famous goal Ronaldo scored against Manchester United for Real Madrid in the Champions League back in 2013.

Per Sport Bible, “There are two designs that the all time top goalscorer in men’s international football was sporting in his post, with one of them showing him celebrating a goal.”

Left: Ronaldo scores ‘that’ goal against United in their Champions League clash in 2012/13. Right: one of the watches in Ronaldo’s new collection. How’s the resemblance?

“The other, controversial one, sees him making a huge leap, as is his signature move, or at least it was, in the last 16 of the 2012/13 Champions League.“ Sport Bible

In this first leg game, played in Madrid, Danny Welbeck had given United the lead in the 20th minute with a crucial away goal, before Ronaldo set the Bernabeau on fire ten minutes later with the equaliser.

Ronaldo went on to score the winner in the second leg a week later, at Old Trafford, in what ended up as Sir Alex Ferguson’s last game in charge in a European squad.