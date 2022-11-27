Harry Kane’s $1 Million Rolex Lands Him In Trouble At The World Cup

Typically, Qataris have no problem with super-expensive watches… But Harry Kane’s recent choice of wrist candy has raised more than a few eyebrows at the 2022 World Cup.

The England national team captain and Tottenham star was spotted wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Rainbow’ (ref. 116595RBOW) worth well over AU$1 million as he led his squad from the team coach into their dressing room ahead of England’s dramatic 6-2 win over Iran earlier this week.

Why is this significant? In light of Qatar’s appalling record on human rights, it’s been reported that England planned for Kane to wear a rainbow-coloured captain’s armband as a protest and display of support for the LGBTQ+ community – only for England to back down after copping heat from FIFA.

So we reckon this eye-catching timepiece is Kane’s subtle way of hitting back at Qatar and FIFA. Well, subtle’s probably the wrong word… We just wonder if anyone from FIFA has had any words with him about it.

Images: Getty / Bob’s Watches

Released back in 2018 but since discontinued, this luxurious rose gold take on Rolex’s most desirable watch is swathed in diamonds, with 47 rainbow-gradated baguette-cut sapphires replacing the Daytona’s usual tachymeter bezel and hour markers.

This flashy Rolex has proven to be exceptionally popular with well-heeled sports stars and celebrities. Zlatan Ibrahimovic owns one (with a black dial) as does Roger Federer’s wife Mirka (although hers is white gold).

RELATED: Erling Haaland Is Building The Premier League’s Best Watch Collection

After blitzing Iran in their first group-stage game, Kane’s England squad struggled unexpectedly against the USA, eventually drawing 0-0. England’s next game is against Wales on the 29th.