The Only Person With A Cooler Rolex Than Roger Federer Is His Wife

Roger Federer has one of the biggest collections of Rolex watches of any athlete on the planet – one of the perks of being a Rolex ambassador, we suppose. But despite his impressive haul, it’s his wife Mirka Federer who has the coolest (and most expensive) Rolex in the family.

Miroslava “Mirka” Federer, a Slovakian-Swiss former professional tennis player and Roger’s wife of 13 years, benefits from her husband’s luxe Rolex deal and can often be seen wearing some of the in-demand Swiss brand’s most lavish pieces.

Case in point: as she embraced her husband after his last ever game of professional tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup in London last friday, a ridiculously rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Rainbow’ (ref. 116509RDPB) could be seen perched on her wrist.

Roger’s no stranger to outrageous Rollies – just check out this similarly bedazzled Daytona ‘Orange’ he wore to Wimbledon this year – but Mirka’s watch is another level of luxury entirely.

An ‘off-catalogue’ piece that’s only available to the most dedicated Rolex customers (or friends of the brand), this white gold take on the iconic chronograph features a completely diamond-paved dial with baguette-cut multicoloured diamonds for indices; a rainbow diamond-set bezel in place of the Daytona’s typical tachymeter scale as well as more diamond pavé across the watch’s lugs.

There are a few different types of Rainbow Daytonas but this one is particularly expensive thanks to its dial. There’s also a rose gold variant of this watch which combines a diamond-paved dial and lugs with additional pavé across the Oyster bracelet’s centre links… It’s all a bit ridiculous.

Last Friday was an emotional day for Mirka and Roger, with the latter’s final match marking the end of an era for tennis. It was a doubles game that saw the Swiss champ partner with long-time rival and friend, Spain’s Rafael Nadal, against America’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. The match was Roger’s 1750th match on the ATP tour and ended in a loss – but the greater loss is Roger’s departure from the game.