Roger Federer Wears Rolex’s Most Exclusive New Watch To Wimbledon

Roger Federer is easily Rolex’s most famous brand ambassador, and the role comes with more than a few perks – as the tennis champ’s latest timepiece demonstrates.

The 40-year-old 20-time Grand Slam title winner, while not competing at Wimbledon this year, was in attendance at the prestigious tournament for a celebration of its former champions in a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of centre court games at the All England Club.

Federer cut a dapper figure alongside fellow Wimbledon champs like Novak Djokovic and Rod Laver, turning up in a slick black suit and wearing one of his signature On Running sneakers.

But we were particularly impressed by what was on his wrist: a brand-new off-catalogue Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Orange’. It’s perhaps the best look most of us have had at the eye-catching new luxury timepiece and one that’s sure to have made more than a few watch fans jealous.

RELATED: How Much A Rolex Costs In Australia In 2022

A luxurious take on the already highly coveted chronograph, the Daytona ‘Orange’ is crafted from 18ct yellow gold, is fitted on an Oysterflex strap and features a bezel mounted with 32 baguette-cut orange sapphires and a black dial with 11 baguette-cut orange sapphire hour markers.

As we alluded to above, it’s an ‘off-catalogue’ Rolex, meaning that it’s a model that’s not officially listed anywhere on Rolex’s website or on display in boutiques. This is a rare and exclusive watch that’s only offered or available to Rolex’s most important customers – or ‘testimonees’ (what the brand calls their ambassadors).

Typically, off-catalogue Rolexes are the brand’s most sumptuous and expensive creations. The most famous off-catalogue Rolex is the Daytona ‘Eye Of The Tiger’, a similarly bejewelled precious metal timepiece that’s a favourite of celebrities like Conor McGregor.

RELATED: Rolex’s ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ Is Their Most Luxurious Watch Ever

This isn’t the only 2022 Rolex that Roger’s been spotted wearing lately. The Swiss star notably wore the much-hyped new Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Sprite’ during the 2022 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, where he was spotted rocking the watch while meeting Mercedes stars Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. More on that here.