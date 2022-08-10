Roger Federer Gives Men A Lesson In How To Age Gracefully

Roger Federer recently took to Twitter to celebrate his 41st birthday. While doing so, we reckon, he showed men one way to age gracefully.

We’ve always said there’s no selfie like a Roger selfie, but we’re going to have to add another phrase to our vocabulary: there’s no birthday post like a Roger birthday post.

That’s right: Roger Federer just turned 41 and – in typical Federer fashion – did it in style. Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, Federer wrote: “You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake. Thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes.”

You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake. 🤣 Thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes.🍷🍰🎈 pic.twitter.com/PG24ZyxvYr — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) August 8, 2022

In gently trolling himself Federer – on the down low – provided a masterclass, we believe, in how to age gracefully. There are many ways to do this, but Federer showed off two in particular. The first is not to take yourself too seriously or to become a grouch. The second is to not fight aging, or get hung up about it, but to embrace it with a sense of humour.

RELATED: How To Age Ungracefully And Look Awesome Doing It

This playfulness and joie de vivre seems to be almost always evident with Federer, with his train selfies, ice age selfies and alpine selfies always tickling the corners of netizens’ mouths. Though the cynic might say being one of the most loved (and most successful) tennis players of all time helps, the optimist might see it more as a lesson in how to keep positive when the chips are down.

Federer hasn’t had much luck of late when it comes to injuries. He has been out of action for a long time due to knee injuries and is expected to make his comeback in September at the Laver Cup. After that, he is scheduled to play at an ATP 500 event in Basel.

Federer has shared positive messages during last two injury-besieged years, workout out, getting into his rehabilitation and expressing his appreciation for the time he has been able to spend with his family instead of competing (as well as making good on pinky promises to fans). He also “gave in” and got a dog, presumably at his family’s request.

Federer also told Tennis World USA of his downtime: “It gave me the opportunity to selectively sort out my travels and give something back. Many friends always came to see me, now I could turn it around. The tennis itinerary was sometimes excessive, especially with having to organise that for the children too.”

“It’s nice to have a break from that now, and for them too, although they miss the travelling. We have friends all over the world and have developed routines for them as well. We haven’t seen our friends in New York and Melbourne for a few years now.”

All the best, and let’s hope we see a return to action soon.