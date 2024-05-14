LeBron James’ $800,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Is More GOATED Than His Entire NBA Career

LeBron James’ appearance at the Cavaliers vs. Celtics game has sparked rumours of a huge trade at the end of the season, with the former Cleveland star able to opt out of his current LA Lakers contract in the summer. But whilst the rumour mill was swirling about James’ future, we were more concerned by the AP on his wrist.

LeBron James will be remembered for a number of incredible achievements in the world of sports, with an illustrious career spanning more than three decades at the top of the NBA.

From his four NBA Championships with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013), Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020) to Olympic Gold medals with Team USA, when all is said and done, James will go down in history as one of the greatest to ever do it… so it’s only fitting he has the watch collection suitable for his eternal GOAT status.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41 Tourbillion Extra Thin Watch

Spotted courtside for Game 4 of the NBA Conference semifinals, Lebron James was rocking a flashy Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, one of his incredible watch collection’s most prized pieces.

Presented in a 41mm dial, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41 Tourbillion Extra Thin Watch 26521OR features the ‘Tapisserie Evolutive’ pattern on the deep sapphire blue dial, a unique distinction for the famed Royal Oak series. Baguette-cut blue sapphire adorns the 18-carat rose gold applied hour markers and luminescent Royal Oak hands mirroring the bejewelled bezel, which is finished with 32 baguette-cut blue sapphires.

On the caseback, a sheer crystal window reveals the AP Calibre 2924, a hand-wound mechanical movement known for its accuracy and precision, boasting a 70-hour power reserve.

It’s not the first time this piece has made an appearance at a major sporting event. Whilst attending the 2022 UEFA Champions League final to watch his beloved Liverpool, the English football team he enjoys part ownership of, take on Real Madrid in Saint-Denis, France the NBA star was also seen wearing this limited edition rose gold Royal Oak.