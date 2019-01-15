Ulysse Nardin Unveils An Affordable Tourbillon Watch With No Hands Or Dial

It was only last year that Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin unveiled their bold new engineering feat known as the Freak Vision.
It was a truly unique timepiece which heralded the first automatic movement to ever be implemented into the Freak collection complete with silicon components, but there was just one problem – the cost of innovation came in at an eye-watering AU$137,600 a piece.
One year on and we have the latest Freak X, a brand new model which borrows the blueprint of the Freak Vision and packs it neatly into a slightly more affordable package.
The defining feature of the Freak X is its unconventional tourbillon movement which utilises the escapement as part of the display. Ulysee Nardin call this the “baguette” movement which is essentially a carousel which turns once on itself every sixty minutes to indicate the hour. The central bridge acts as the minute hand.
The revised watch also now features a crown for time adjustment as opposed to last year’s Vision which relied on the bezel to set time.
In a nutshell, the Freak X is simpler, cleaner and bolder thanks to the omission of traditional hands, a dial and a smaller casing.
Ulysse Nardin will offer four variants of the model: a full titanium with PVD finish, a titanium with black DLC finish, a rose gold-titanium with black DLC finish and a Carbonium (carbon) matte finish paired with titanium with black DLC.
Specifications
Case: 43mm in titanium, titanium with PVD finish, rose gold, or matte-finish Carbonium
Dial Color: Black
Functions: Hours, minutes
Power reserve: 72 hours
Water Resistance: 50 meters
Strap: Calfskin or alligator strap
Australian Pricing
Freak X Ti Blue : $31,050 AUD
Freak X Ti Black : $31,050 AUD
Freak X Rose Gold : $44,350 AUD
Freak X Carbonium : $35,500 AUD