Ben Simmons’ Bespoke New Rolls Royce Is Slicker Than A No-Look Buzzer Beater

Heavily customised and ready to roll.

He’s flirted with Ferraris in the past but Ben Simmons’ new car is a bespoke Rolls Royce Callinan. Retailing for $685,000 (before customisation), Simmons’ new automobile is a lusty shade of black and has been heavily customised by Champion Motoring.

“Thanks for making my truck crazy,” Simmons said, thanking Champion Motoring in the caption of the Royce’s debut Instagram post.

The car shop have also modified for the likes of Tristan Thompson (a Canadian basketball player and Kardashian clan wildcard).

 

While most fans admired Simmons’ new vehicle, others poked fun at the 2018 Rookie Of The Year.

“Fixed your shot yet?”

Anyway… seeing as the Rolls Royce Callinan — the luxury British marque’s first SUV — comes with an in-built minibar, a big 6.75-litre V12 engine and various other luxury features, Simmons is unlikely to fixate on the comments.

 

