Kraken Black Mojito Is The Perfect Summer BBQ Companion

The following article was produced in partnership with Kraken Black Spiced Rum.

If we’re talking summer cocktails, nothing quite beats a mojito. Zesty, refreshing, ice cold… Actually, the only thing that beats a mojito is Kraken Rum’s new Black Mojito.

Swapping a plain white rum with the complex spiced flavour of Kraken Rum makes the Black Mojito a tastier tipple than your regular mojito. Slightly sweet but spicy, bold yet refreshing: it’s the perfect summer drink for a BBQ, hosting games night or watching summer sports with your mates.

But you don’t always have time to whip up a cocktail – believe me, muddling mint and sugar together for mojitos (as well as simply just having every ingredient ready to go) can be a bit of an effort. Thankfully, Kraken Rum has answered our prayers with Kraken Black Mojito (in a convenient can) just in time for the Australian summer.

Convenient and refreshing.

Kraken Black Mojito takes the Kraken Black Spiced Rum you know and love, mixes with natural flavours of mint and lime, and tops it off with soda. Pour it over ice (or just keep the can icy cold in the fridge or an esky) and it’s a one-way trip to refreshment.

The bold flavours of Kraken Black Mojito pair remarkably well with a wide variety of food thanks to its crisp, minty bite. From saucy BBQ favourites like spare ribs and burgers to grilled fish, tacos or halloumi, its complex flavour makes it great with whatever’s on your plate at a summer get-together.

Flavour and taste aside, the best part? It comes in a handy four-pack that makes it perfect for sharing with friends and a solid choice when figuring out what drinks to bring to a party– you want something refreshing and approachable, but not too basic. Kraken Black Mojito ticks all the boxes (especially with those slick black cans!)

Whether you’re a seasoned rum aficionado, a cocktail lover or simply looking for a sure-fire summer sip that’s perfect for every summer occasion, Kraken Black Mojito is one hell of a catch. If you pardon the nautical pun.