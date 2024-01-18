Samsung’s First-Ever ‘Galaxy AI’ Phone Is A Game-Changer For Australians Everywhere

The following article was produced in partnership with Samsung.

The word ‘revolution’ is frequently used in tech circles; all too often brands promise a paradigm-shifting product, but far too rarely do they deliver on it. However, the all-new Samsung Galaxy S Series stands out as a product that can genuinely reshape the way Australians connect and engage, harnessing the capabilities of AI.

AI was the major tech buzzword of 2023 and for very good reason. It’s not surprising to see that Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy AI is advancing an exciting new era of smartphones. And yet, when we saw first-hand just how powerful this new on-device AI was… well, suffice to say we were extremely impressed.

Reimagined Design

Seamlessly marrying the sleek design which the Samsung brand has become synonymous with, and the exceptional hardware that Australian consumers have come to love, the epitome of this design evolution is the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Made with titanium1, the Ultra is the most durable Galaxy S-Series yet, being unprecedently light in the hand.

Its sister devices — the S24 and S24+ — feature an Armor Aluminium frame in a rounded and durable form factor. Also featuring a bezel reduction which simultaneously helps ensure a panoramic, virtually distraction-free user experience, the S24 features a 6.2” display and the S24+ & S24 Ultra boasts whopping 6.7” and 6.8” displays, respectively.

These new devices look great and feel even better. Image: Samsung

Connection Never Came So Easy

As much as we love the design of these new devices, Samsung’s Galaxy AI2 is the standout feature for us. It paves the way for a whole host of slick new communication features, including the all-new ‘Circle to Search’3 with Google, which allows users to effortlessly explore any image that crosses their feed. Google will instantly identify items featured in said image without you ever needing to go near a search bar.

Another impressive advancement lies in Samsung’s effort to foster ‘borderless communication’. The first-ever Galaxy device to incorporate a real-time personal voice translator for phone calls — supporting selected languages at launch — fires the starting gun on a race to truly change the face of global communication.

These new features are set to change the way we communicate forever. Image: Samsung

Working in tandem with the live translator4, Chat Assist5 and Note Assist6 — both also powered by AI — elevate your communication capabilities, enhancing this ability to instantly translate different languages to text not only in messaging apps but also in social media posts, emails, and all your other day-to-day applications.

The Chat Assist function also helps when you need to quickly respond to messages, understanding nuanced contextual cues to suggest appropriate responses whether it is a professional or casual reply, it’s got you covered!

New Ways To Create

With all the natural beauty on offer in the antipodean landscape, it’s easy to see why Aussies have such a rampant passion for photography. The Galaxy S24 Series builds on the S series’ camera systems powered by ProVisual Engine, Samsung’s suit of AI photography tools.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System — featuring a 5x optical zoom lens — promotes clarity at up to 10x magnification.

The cameras really are a cut above. Image: Samsung

The Space Zoom, complete with Nightography, makes capturing incredible shots in dim light easy. If you throw some AI-driven enhancements into the mix — like Edit Suggestion7 and Generative Edit — even the most amateur photographer can create gallery-ready visual marvels. The Galaxy S24 series also comes equipped with Super HDR providing lifelike brightness, colour, and contrast, helping to enhance photographic output time and time again.

If you’re one of those photographers who lives for the edit, then you’re in luck too: Galaxy AI goes far beyond conventional photo editing, automatically suggesting pro-level edits like reflection or object removal and even background fill based on intelligent content analysis.8

The Instant Slow-mo feature creates smooth frame-by-frame playback on your videos while transparency in augmented images is maintained by auto-adding metadata labels, helping keep the image ecosystem clean and healthy.

Gamers, Play On

Last but by no means least, a big boon for all the gamers out there: The Galaxy S24 series delivers incredible performance, featuring the fastest-ever chip in a Galaxy device. Namely, the Ultra features a Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, optimised for Galaxy which delivers remarkable NPU performance, catering to most casual and committed hardcore gamers alike.

An expanded vapour chamber across the range and increased battery capacity on the S24 and S24+ combine to create a mobile gaming experience that is as seamless as it is immersive.

Gamers, rejoice. Image: Samsung

When you put all this power behind Samsung’s brightest-ever display, with 2,600nit peak brightness and vision booster technology that helps maximise contrast and colour outputs, it’s easy to see how the Galaxy S24 Series is set to break new ground in the industry.

Our Final Thoughts

The latest advancements in technology, especially AI, one way or another, are going to change life as we know it for good, and integrating these seamlessly into the devices that will be by our sides through it all. While labelling the Galaxy S24 Series as ‘groundbreaking’ may sound like a cliche, in our opinion it’s a genuine reflection of the transformative nature of Samsung products.

