U.S. Air Force Unveils $20 Billion ‘Nuke-Proof’ Doomsday Plane: The Ultimate Shield Against Catastrophe

The United States Air Force has unveiled plans for a next-generation $20 billion nuclear-resistant plane amidst rising global tensions.

Despite the very loud silence surrounding the $3 billion ‘submarine superyacht’, it seems the US Air Force is pushing ahead with plans that follow behind the Silicon Valley billionaires building out their apocalypse-ready bunkers by awarding a massive $13 billion USD (c. $20 billion AUD) contract to Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) for the development of a next-generation aircraft designed to act as the successor to the renowned E-4B Nightwatch, aptly dubbed the “Doomsday plane”.

The contract — which runs until July 203 — signals a strategic shift as the Air Force gears up to replace its aging fleet of E-4B aircraft, also known as ‘Nightwatch’ or the National Airborne Operations Center (NAOC). Traditionally used for transporting the Secretary of Defense, these aircraft double as mobile command and control hubs designed to withstand a nuclear attack. In short, they act as a last bastion of operational command in very extreme scenarios.

The selection of SNC for this project wasn’t exactly unexpected, with the U.S. Air Force reportedly sidelining Boeing from the competition after its recent swathe of bad press. Nevertheless, Boeing aircraft are still expected to serve as the foundation for the NAOC replacement which will then be heavily modified for its intended purpose.

In a big departure from conventional military design, SNC’s approach will embrace the modularity and openness usually reserved for commercial airliners, in part by their likely decision to source the plane’s ‘skeleton’ from the thriving used Boeing 747 market. The Air Force hopes to procure between eight to ten aircraft for the ambitious Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) program, of which this vehicle will be the main player and flagship feature.

Despite recent cutbacks across many other defence initiatives like the F-15EX Eagle II and F-35 Lightning II, the SAOC project has come out on top as an unmoved priority. With Congress allocating approximately $744 million USD for FY24 and a staggering $1.7 billion USD requested for FY25, the Air Force is poised to spearhead this slow but sure transformation of the American military’s resources.

The E-4B, a militarized iteration of the Boeing 747-200, has been a symbol of the US’ aerial and geopolitical dominance since its induction in 1974. Outfitted with an array of features including in-flight refuelling capabilities and 13 external communications systems, these aircraft serve as a last lifeline and can endure extended missions of up to 72 hours.

And yet, the future of airborne defence promises even greater resilience. With advancements in shielding against electromagnetic pulses and nuclear effects, coupled with enhanced communication capabilities, this next-gen Doomsday plane could redefine the paradigm of aerial security… or it may not, given the equally terrifying advancements in airborne tech amongst the US’ adversaries.

As geopolitical uncertainties loom large, this beacon is expected to serve as a beacon of assurance for Americans and their allies… whether it will, in the long run, be worth the money remains to be seen.