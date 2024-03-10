What To Buy The Man Who Has Everything, But Wants A Little More

This story was produced in partnership with Kennedy – The official timekeeping partner of the AFL.
There’s nothing more frustrating than dating or being married to a man who has everything… or, more specifically, thinks he has everything. Life would be a hell of a lot easier if you could just buy him a lawnmower, maximising your me time on Sundays, or a new set of stubbies ahead of the upcoming season.
Luckily for you, we’ve carefully curated a list of luxury gifts that will be sure to score you plenty of points with even the pickiest of partners. Read on to kick some marital goals.
Cartier Santos De Cartier
Cartier, Santos De Cartier Watch, $12,600
If it’s good enough for Jake Gyllenhaal, then it’s good enough for him.
Let’s start with a statement piece. The Santos de Cartier Watch features automatic movement, a steel case, and a stunning blue dial. It comes with a steel bracelet and a navy blue calfskin strap, both equipped with the “QuickSwitch” system for easy interchangeability, so you’ll always have a strap ready to come off the bench.
The Santos de Cartier Watch is water-resistant up to 100 metres, perfectly blending luxury and everyday sports practicality.
The unique square design pays homage to the pioneering spirit of aviator French Alberto Santos Dumont, who was footy’s version of Alex Jesaulenko. You beauty!
Discover the Cartier Santos De Cartier at Kennedy.
Hublot Classic Fusion
Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium 45mm, $11,800
Bowl him over with this elegant sports watch that is perfect for work and play.
The Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium embodies Hublot’s innovative approach to watchmaking. Crafted with a durable and lightweight 45 mm titanium case, it features an automatic mechanical movement.
The watch comes with a black rubber strap, complementing the black matte dial, which highlights its very sleek and modern design. It is, of course, Swiss-Made.
Whether he loves footy in the Winter or cricket in the Summer, the Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium is a goal in any man’s sport.
Discover the Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium at Kennedy
IWC Top Gun Chronograph
IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun, $13,800
If you can’t have Maverick, then make your other half look like him.
The IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun IW389101 is a ‘hard as nails’ timepiece that combines IWC Schaffhausen’s commitment to precision engineering with a rugged, utilitarian design inspired by the US Navy’s Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program. You two, are going to Top Gun.
This particular model features a 44.5mm matte black ceramic case, making it both stylish and incredibly durable for everyday tackles, even at the pub.
This epic watch will make him the envy of all his mates and make you, his wingman, anytime.
Discover the IWC Top Gun Chronograph at Kennedy.
Bremont S302
Continuing on the military-inspired timepieces, we have Bremont. The best of Britain.
The Bremont S302 BLGN R-S is a member of the Supermarine Type 300 range, designed to meet professional demands in a slightly smaller 40mm case so it’s perfect for dainty wrists.
It features a 50-hour power reserve and impressive 300m water resistance for those deep conversations.
The striking burnt orange GMT hand adds a vivid contrast against the dial, complementing the watch’s 24-hour markings. This model is particularly noted for its versatility, encapsulating Bremont’s commitment to aviation and challenging environments, like a wife and two kids.
You’ll never crash and burn with a Bremont as a gift for him.
Discover the Bremont S302 at Kennedy.
Longines Legend Diver
Longines Legend Diver Watch, $4,125
There’s no diving in AFL, thankfully but this watch is worth hitting the deck for.
The Longines Legend Diver Watch is a timeless piece, featuring a 42mm stainless steel case, a brown dial with luminous Arabic numerals and indices, and a durable brown leather strap.
This Swiss-made automatic movement delivers a very healthy 72-hour power reserve, water resistance up to 300 meters, and a secure buckle closure. This means no chance of losing it whilst swimming or cheering on your team when it’s 3 goals behind in the fourth.
It merges classic aesthetics with modern functionality, making it an ideal accessory for both diving enthusiasts and style-conscious individuals. For more details, visit the product page on Kennedy’s website.
Discover the Longines Legend Diver at Kennedy
Laurence Graff Signature Band
Laurence Graff Signature Band, $4,000
Running rings around your opposite number is one thing, picking out a wedding ring is a whole different story.
Look no further than this Signature brand from Laurence Graff. Its angled design simultaneously gives you all the glimmer and glamour of a diamond but with a contemporary, masculine edge.
White gold goes well with near-enough any skin tone or personal style, while the Laurence Graff brand is a longstanding symbol of quality, durability, and craftsmanship when it comes to the world of jewellery.
Discover the Signature Band at Kennedy.
Buben&Zorweg Quantum Safe
Buben&Zorweg Quantum High Gloss Macassar Black Safe, $56,330
Picking out the right wrist candy is one thing — and we’ve helped you there as best we can — but finding somewhere to keep it is a whole other conversation. That’s where this Quantum safe comes into play:
Using 8mm spy mirror glass that allows you to present your collection in the best possible light when you feel like flexing but, at the flick of a switch, turns the glass door into an impenetrable mirror, this is the perfect home for your collection.
As sophisticated as it is sexy, this safe turns a usually all-function-no-form product into a work of art that will fit right in with your home decor and — should you have any concerns that it may not — can be fully customised with the help of the Buben and Zorweg team.
The best offence is a good defence, and we reckon this is as good as it gets.
Discover the Quantum Safe at Kennedy.
Kennedy Gift Voucher
When you’ve used every player on your bench and every tactic up your sleeve, you can always rely on a trusty gift card to mark an occasion.
An invitation to enter Kennedy’s extraordinary world of luxury watches and jewellery in any way you see fit, the voucher will be sent directly to your chosen recipient in some very classy signature packaging.
Valid for three years from the date of purchase, it’s also the perfect gift for the bloke who likes to take his time (which, we understand, is most of them).
Discover the Kennedy Gift Voucher here.