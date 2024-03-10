What To Buy The Man Who Has Everything, But Wants A Little More

This story was produced in partnership with Kennedy – The official timekeeping partner of the AFL.

There’s nothing more frustrating than dating or being married to a man who has everything… or, more specifically, thinks he has everything. Life would be a hell of a lot easier if you could just buy him a lawnmower, maximising your me time on Sundays, or a new set of stubbies ahead of the upcoming season.

Luckily for you, we’ve carefully curated a list of luxury gifts that will be sure to score you plenty of points with even the pickiest of partners. Read on to kick some marital goals.