Great minds need a home to thrive in business and this week we’re taking a to Brisbane to uncover some of the trendiest coworking spaces you’ll mistake for designer digs.

Why the designer angle? At D’Marge we believe that a clear space with the right aesthetics allows for ideas to be born and nurtured. So straighten up those folders, throw two middle fingers to the corporate life and join us in exploring Brisbane’s coolest coworking spaces.

Gravity Coworking

Quality, prestige and a conducive working space forms the cornerstone of Gravity located in the heart of Brisbane’s CBD. The fit out and furnishing is the first thing that will strike guests first with a traditional corporate building space being enhanced with high quality interior appointments.

Gravity boasts rapid internet, private booths, video conference boardrooms and dry cleaning facilities alongside a dedicated restaurant, bar and cafe. Mandatory bike racks mare also on hand for easy parking and less distractions.

140 Creek Street, Brisbane

Workroom

Built for creatives by creatives. Workroom is the brainchild of Catherine Roberts who also runs her own online interior design store, Showroom. The coworking space Workroom is housed within Showroom so it’s little wonder how polished the the fit out is. The goal like most other coworking spaces is to foster collaboration amongst likeminded people whilst providing a chic platform to conduct meetings and anything else to launch a business. Don’t like working indoors? They have a breezy verandah space to sort you out along with free WiFi and kitchen facilities laden with tea.

104 Edward St, Brisbane

The Coterie

It’s bright, quirky and exactly what some are looking for when it comes to inspiration. The Coterie comes as part of QUT’s Creative Enterprise hub, hence the younger vibe of the decor. The space is conveniently located in the Brisbane CBD with close proximity to public transport. Facilities here include hot desks, private desks, quick Wi-Fi and boardroom with conference capabilities. Most importantly though are they people that make up the space – teams, sole traders, and entrepreneurs in music, interactive media, fashion and gaming industries.

Level 4, 34 Parer Place, Kelvin Grove

Space&Co

Rapid Wi-Fi, meeting rooms, showers, bike cage and a cool central location makes Space & Co. one of Brisbane’s sweetest premium offerings in a soaring premium high-rise. Prime location makes this one the sweet spot with cafes, bars, and retail options all within walking distance. Shall you ever need a stint of fresh air, a run along the nearby river is also possible. Work-life balance achieved.

Level 15, 111 Eagle St

Lightspace

This one’s for the warehouse junkies who love to have their heads down in a proper creative bunker which also doubles as an event space and wedding venue. Say what? That’s right, the studios upstairs is where the good work gets done with open plane spaces being home to a collective of creative folk. Meeting rooms, quick internet, cool design…it’s all there in a fun and secure environment shall you need a change in scenery. It’s also a stone’s throw away from Fortitude Valley.

30 Light Street, Fortitude Valley

