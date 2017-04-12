Kimi Raikkonen Cracks A Smile Piloting Ferrari’s GTC4Lusso T

Kimi Raikkonen is a simple man. He drives fast. He likes Magnum ice cream. He does not believe in the fundamentals of human interaction nor light banter. He’s the epitome of a cold racing machine who lets his track performance do the talking and then goes home to watch some ice hockey. And that’s why people love him and call him the ‘Iceman’.

The only thing that could melt this steely Fin it seems is a stint behind the wheel of Ferrari’s latest GTC4Lusso T, the prancing horse’s most practical car which is powered by a 3.9-litre turbo V8 engine. It also has four seats but in this particular commercial featuring the flying Fin, he only needs the boot space for his hockey gear.

And proving that it’s not the destination but the journey that counts, Ferrari have managed to stitch up a commercial which promotes both Kimi’s love for driving and ice hockey. The latter of which even causes him to crack a rare smile when the goalie ducks out of the way misses his shot.

Watch it and savour it while it lasts because Kimi doesn’t do many promos and when he does it’s either a half-assed attempt or one of the best comedic segments you’ll ever see.