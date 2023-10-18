Netflix Is Challenging Formula 1 Drivers And PGA Golfers To Tee Off In Vegas For First-Ever Live Sports Event

For the first time, Netflix is taking eight of its prominent athletes in the world of Formula 1 and golf and challenging them to an eight-hole match for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title this November.

Under the omnipresent, watchful eye of the Las Vegas Sphere, sits one of the most expensive public-access golf courses in the U.S.

The Wynn Golf Club, an impressive 18-hole championship golf course situated on the illustrious Las Vegas Strip, boasts a prestigious postcode that places it in the midst of some of the world’s most iconic landmarks: Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, and the Venetian.

This November, it will swing open its grand doors to the world in tandem with the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix, showcasing some of the most prominent athletes in the industry.

Image: Wynn Golf Club

The Netflix Cup will see four pairs of eight athletes compete across an eight-hole course of varying difficulties. Here the teams, consisting of one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour pro player, will battle it out to finish the first eight holes with the best possible scores; the top two teams will advance to the final hole and compete to lift the inaugural Netflix Cup.

Williams driver Alex Albon will be joined by McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. They’ll each compete on a team with a professional golf partner, including Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

WATCH The trailer for The Netflix Cup below.

This will be the first time that Netflix will host a live event following the unprecedented global success of its sports documentaries such as Drive to Survive and Full Swing centred around Formula 1 and the PGA Tour and is an interesting revelation considering the increased reputation of Netlfix’s original docuseries.

Apart from their ventures into golf and Formula 1, Netflix, in partnership with Box to Box, has extended its docuseries offerings into the realms of cycling, American football, and tennis. Moreover, they have some exhilarating projects in the pipeline, including forays into track and field, women’s football, rugby, and NASCAR.

The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 9 AM AEDT on Wednesday 15 November 2023.