Toto Wolff’s Brazen Criticism Of Max Verstappen’s F1 Records Is A Deflection From Mercedes’ Biggest Problem

Written by Ben Esden

Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the Formula 1 Drivers’ Standings with another sensational performance at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, taking his win tally to 12 for the season and breaking yet another long-standing record.

It’s undeniable; Max Verstappen and Red Bull are operating on another level this season, leaving their F1 rivals in their wake with each passing circuit.

At this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, the two-time world champion was affixed on Carlos Sainz out in front. The Ferrari driver may have started the day in pole position at his racing team’s native circuit but even a valiant drive was insufficient to defend from the unrelenting onslaught of Verstappen in his RB19.

In the end, the formidable talent of Max Verstappen showed, as the Red Bull driver overtook Carlos Sainz through exhilarating wheel-to-wheel action.

Red Bull have won every race this season. Image: Motorsport Images

Red Bull’s dominance is clear for all to see, with their two drivers Verstappen and Sergio Pérez finishing in a historic 1-2 to extend their lead in the Constructors’ to 310 points.

This weekend ensured Ref Bull’s 100% win record this season, and Verstappen’s victory at Monza was Verstappen’s tenth consecutive race win of the season, eclipsing the existing record set by former world champion Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was reluctant to commend the achievements of their enduring rivals, who threw shade on Red Bull and its driver when pressed after the race.

“Our situation was maybe a little bit different because we had two drivers fighting against each other within the team,” Wolff told Sky Sports. “I don’t know whether he cares about the record — it’s not something that would be important for me, any of those numbers.”

“It’s for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway.” Toto Wolff, Mercedes Team Principal

Wolff’s comments come after George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished the race in P5 and P6 respectively, failing to capitalise on their Constructors’ position at the start of the day to allow Ferrari to close the gap in third.

With the news that Mercedes’ legendary driver Lewis Hamilton had extended his contract for a further two years, the seven-time world champion will only have done so convinced that the team were all pulling in the right direction.

Hamilton has pledged his future in the sport to the team that has been instrumental in shaping his career, but the onus is now on Mercedes to deliver for the sport’s most illustrious driver, as he prepares to fight for an unprecedented eighth World Championship title.

Maybe then Wolff might consider Formula 1 records to be worth more than just entries on Wikipedia.