Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton Spotted Wearing One-Of-A-Kind Diamond IWC Watch After $200 Million Deal

Written by Ben Esden

Formula 1’s most decorated driver in history, Lewis Hamilton, put pen to paper on a historic contract with Mercedes, and keen watch fans spotted a one-of-a-kind IWC Schaffhausen piece on his wrist as the seven-time world champion announced the news.

Since bursting onto the scene more than 10 years ago, the name ‘Lewis Hamilton’ has become synonymous with the sport and the F1 brand. Such is the lofty reputation of one of the sport’s greatest-ever drivers, that even if you don’t know a thing about Formula 1, you’ll undoubtedly know the name, Lewis Hamilton.

But with the seven-time world champion nearing the end of his bumper contract, speculation was rife as to what might happen to the Mercedes driver, with many wondering where he could end up driving next year.

Now, rumours have been put to rest, with Mercedes announcing the news that Hamilton has signed a two-year contract extension with the team until 2025, worth a staggering $126 million USD (~$200 million AUD).

WATCH Lewis Hamilton announces Mercedes contract extension wearing rare IWC below.

As reported by The Telegraph, Hamilton’s new deal included a £10 million-a-year increase, equaling F1’s highest-paid driver and two-time world champion, Max Verstappen, to bring his annual earnings to $63 million USD (~$97 million AUD).

And keen watch fans spotted a truly unique IWC piece adorning the Briton’s wrist when he announced the news; a one-of-a-kind IWC Ingenieur Racer, embellished with diamonds.

“We’re trying to win more world championships!” Lewis Hamilton

Since making the switch to Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, Lewis Hamilton, under the guidance of Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, has gone on to enjoy one of the most prolific eras in Formula 1 history.

“We still have unfinished business,” Hamilton said. “We are in this together. We have a lot of work to do to get ourselves back to the front but there is no place I would rather be.”

RELATED: Ange Postecoglou Celebrates First Tottenham Hotspur Win At Home Wearing Iconic IWC Schaffhausen Watch

Together, the pair secured six World Championships in just seven years, equalling the longstanding record set by legendary driver, Michael Schumacher.

Today’s announcement will surely align Mercedes and its drivers with a shared, singular focus: getting the car competitive again.