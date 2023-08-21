Ange Postecoglou Celebrates First Tottenham Hotspur Win At Home Wearing Iconic IWC Schaffhausen Watch

Written by Ben Esden

Unbeaten after the opening two matches, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur recorded their first win of the 2023/24 season, downing Manchester United 2-0 at home. The Australian manager took to the pitch to salute his new fans and was seen sporting one of IWC’s most iconic pieces.

IWC Schaffhausen is one of the world’s most premium and sought-after luxury watch brands, so it’s only fitting that Ange Postecoglou sports their iconic Portugeiser Automatic for Tottenham’s first home game of the new Premier League season.

Postecoglou arrived in North London to find a club in transition; their home support was disconnected from the club after years of negative football and mismanagement from the top, Harry Kane, arguably the greatest player to ever wear the shirt, was all but gone to Munich before the Australian coach arrived, and fans were staring down the barrel of another season without European football.

Fast forward six weeks, and this Tottenham Hotspur side is almost unrecognisable.

Smart signings and effective tactics have allowed Postecoglou to transform this underperforming team and rebuild them into his desired mould. It’s fast, attacking football with purpose, and the Tottenham fans are loving it.

Ange Postecoglou was wearing the IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser during his team’s first home win of the season. Image: IWC Schaffhausen

Sporting a navy blue face to match his new team’s iconic colours, Postecoglou raised his fist to the air and welcomed the jubilant support of the home crowd.

The IWC Portugieser is a timepiece which a rich and storied history. Since its inception in the 1930s, it has remained in production until now. And whilst it has evolved over time, the Portugieser has still maintained its original appeal.

Postecoglou’s Swiss-made piece has a stainless steel case with a black alligator leather strap and sub-dials at 3 and 9. It’s also water resistance up to 3.0 bar, which will certainly help the Aussie coach as he settles in rainy North London.

Today, one of these will fetch $18,800; but it’s a small price to pay for a bit of IWC history.