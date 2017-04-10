Wireless Headphones That Sound As Good As They Look

They say that silence is virtue but for those who live life on the beat there’s no going past a decent pair of cans. For your ears.

As the future continues to move towards wireless technology, premium headphones are no different. A simple glaze over this list will showcase not only exemplary sound quality but also the aesthetics, ergonomics and build quality that goes into some of the finest wireless headphones on the market today.

So skip the dodgy sound quality and ailing battery life and cut the cord as we take a look at these six winners that are made for your aural pleasure.

Bose Quietcomfort 35

Bose are renowned for producing some of the world’s finest speakers and when they finally updated their proven QC25 headphones with Bluetooth capability, high quality audio truly became mobile. The latest QC35 comes equipped with world-class Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology which constantly measures and offsets external noises to provide a seamless flow of uninterrupted tunes. Listening time is also pretty impressive at 20 hours which is more than enough to keep you sane on a long haul flight. A 15 minute charge is all the QC35 needs to get you another 2.5 hours of play time. On the construction front the QC35s boast luxury materials like an Alcantara headband, synthetic protein leather ear cushions and an impact-resistant housing made of glass-filled nylon and corrosion-resistant stainless steel. Switching between devices is also a quick and easy affair with the accompanying Bose app.

BUY $499

Master & Dynamic MW60

Beauty meets pure audio performance in the Master & Dynamic MW60 wireless headphones. Whilst they aren’t cheap, these bad boys more than prove their worth with superb sound quality, bass and general clarity across the frequency range. The high build quality and design is also a winning element in our books with a range of colours to suit any listener and a vintage finish inspired by artist Chuck Close. The headband is wrapped in heavy grain leather, whilst surfaces that touch the skin utilise softer lambskin leather. Battery life for the Master & Dynamic wireless Bluetooth headphone comes in at 16 hours of play time.

BUY 599€

Bowers & Wilkins P7

Much like other on this list, Bowers & Wilkins have also served up a cordless version of their award-winning headphones in the latest P7 Wireless. Don’t let the sedate and minimalist design deter you though as the P7 is a serious piece of personal audio kit. The P7 Wireless is specifically designed to maintain the same level of premium quality sound as its wired counterpart. It has also been re-engineered by the acoustics team who headed Bowers & Wilkins’ flagship 800 Series Diamond loudspeakers. Streaming is handled with high-quality Bluetooth aptX which can connect to any Bluetooth capable device. A battery life of 17 hours is afforded but there’s also the option to go cable if users want to conserve power. Externally the P7 exudes a more traditional look than its competition and it does well to hide the aluminium, sheepskin leather and ultra-soft cushioning which adorns this unit. Again, it’s not cheap but your ears will thank you for it later.

BUY $600

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9

Fill your ears with beautifully crisp audio produced by the capable wireless headphones of Bang & Olufsen. In typical Danish fashion, first impressions of the Beoplay H9 will be understated, but look beyond the skin and it’s an absolute powerhouse in audio engineering. The Beoplay H9 comes with everything a roving music lover needs – audio power and precision across the frequency band, exceptional fit and finish which includes polished aluminium, soft lambskin and genuine cowhide leather and cutting edge noise cancellation which uses two microphones to drown out the external interference. Boasting the latest in Bluetooth technology to provide seamless tunes, the Beoplay H9 can afford up to 14 hours of wireless play time. A traditional cord is also available for times where battery power isn’t necessary.

BUY $799

Sony MDR-1000X

Sony’s entrant into the wireless headphone game was designed to take on the might of Bose’s QC35, so you know it’ll need to pack a serious punch in the sound department just to keep up. And luckily it manages that just fine in the MDR-1000X, an advanced wireless unit which boasts a highly intuitive adaptive noise-cancelling function featuring microphones on the inside and outside to ensure ambient noise is efficiently ironed out. Battery life is rated at 20 hours which matches the Bose credentials whilst a cord is also supplied for times when wireless listening isn’t required.

BUY $699

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0

Refinement, style and pure sound performance is promised in this neat German package called the Momentum 2.0. The design itself is so minimalist it could be mistaken for dad’s headphones from the 70s, but make no mistake these units boast Sennheiser’s hybrid active NoiseGard which alleviates ambient noise whilst the high definition aptX codec built in helps to carve out every aural nuance in its finest detail. There’s even a VoiceMax microphone built in so that conversations can flow seamlessly with your tunes. The Momentum 2.0 affords 22 hours of play time whilst on the outside it receives genuine leather ear cups and stainless steel which still manages to be light to wear.

BUY $799