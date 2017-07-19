WTF Is Going On With Harry Styles’ Suits

The former One Direction heartthrob and all round good looking rooster is currently on the media tour for the upcoming film Dunkirk. Call us picky but what is Harry trying to tell us with his current choice of suits?

Harry’s a man who’s always on the edge of rock, but now appears to be continually sporting ill fitting suits. How can this be?! Maybe this is his f*** you to people like us? Maybe he’s been borrowing off the press rack again. Someone needs to make him some custom shirts with a respectable arm length.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox Email *

Schedule Daily Weekly

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms. Already Subscribed? Tell A Friend To Get Onboard The D'Marge Train

Regardless his relaxed vibe has no effect on whether or not we’re going to see Dunkirk. It’s Christopher Nolan, so of course we are.

Like Harry’s Double Breasted Suit? Get one here for $120.00