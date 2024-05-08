David Corenswet ‘Superman’ Star Physique Photo Savaged By Fans Crying ‘Vitamin T’

The new Superman star, David Corenswet, is coming under fire from fans after a photograph of his enviable new physique was shared online.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. and their much-loved director of choice, James Gunn, unveiled a first look at David Corenswet donning the Superman suit for the upcoming DCU film.

The image, which shows Superman somewhat awkwardly sitting forward in a creased and ill-fitting costume sparked mixed reactions among fans. However, what really caught their attention was an image shared shortly afterwards by Corenswet’s personal trainer, Paolo Mascitti…

David Corenswet — who is stepping up into a leading role for the first time — initially came under fire for his physique hours after his casting was announced, with some fans considering him too slender for the iconic role. However, this recent post from Mascitti has undoubtedly dispelled these concerns but, predictably, has opened him up for another of the classic Hollywood fitness criticisms.

Let’s return to an article we wrote a few months back on this topic. Joel Kinnaman, speaking on the Rich Roll Podcast, had this exchange with the host:

“What’s the reality of Hollywood trainer culture?”, asks Rich. Saying straight away that “in reality, nobody could look like that from just training in your garage”, Kinnaman undermines much of what we think we know about gym culture — that training hard, hitting the right workouts, and lifting heavy weights is the key to building muscle — in the following, brutally true sentence:

“It’s mostly diet and ‘Vitamin T” Joel Kinnaman

What exactly is the fabled ‘Vitamin T’? Well, anyone who follows fitness culture even remotely closely will probably guess correctly that Kinnaman is talking about testosterone.

While a few fans did cry “gear’, “steroids”, and testosterone, the vast majority were thrilled with the actor’s progress and cheered him on, defending him from the trolls. Frankly, most are just relieved to see that he’ll definitely fill out his new suit, however contentious a garment it may be…

Despite reservations about the costume, there’s strong anticipation for the film, which could prove pivotal for the DCU. As the launchpad for this new universe, its success is crucial, especially with projects like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow also in the pipeline.

James Gunn’s track record with films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker are cause for optimism regarding his vision for Superman, which will delve into the hero’s struggle to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his upbringing as Clark Kent in Smallville.

Alongside Corenswet’s Superman, the film features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and an ensemble cast including Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Nicholas Hoult. Milly Alcock is also slated for a cameo as Supergirl, setting the stage for her standalone film. Superman is currently scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.