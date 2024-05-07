Jimmy Fallon’s 1-Of-1 OMEGA Speedmaster Gives ‘James Bond’ Vibes At The Met Gala

The 2024 Met Gala is in full swing and a number of the biggest male celebrities such as Jeff Goldblum, Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran have fully embraced this year’s theme with a mix of classic and unconventional looks. Amidst the glitz and glamour in New York, comedian Jimmy Fallon’s impeccable watch game has added a much-needed licence to thrill to the star-studded affair.

If you didn’t know, Jimmy Fallon’s a serious watch guy, and is often spotted wearing rare and unique pieces that you certainly wouldn’t find in any old boutique.

In the last few years, the American chat show host has been a mainstay of the Met Gala, the luxury fashion event hosted by Anna Wintour in New York each year, and often arrives wearing a classic tux and timepiece combo that’s the envy of the men’s style celebrants… and this year is no different.

WATCH Jimmy Fallon describes his 2024 Met Gala fit below.

Presented in a 38mm diameter, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonshine™ Gold on Moonshine™ Gold is a celebration of the Swiss Luxury watchmakers’ heritage and classic chronograph style. This model is cased in 18K Moonshine™ Gold, a proprietary gold alloy inspired by the shining moonlight in a dark blue sky – a nod to the brand’s close relationship to space exploration.

It’s a fitting piece for this year’s Met Gala theme, ‘The Garden of Time,’ as the deep green PVD dial, reminiscent of lush foliage, seamlessly integrates nature-inspired motifs into the design. Contrasting subdials positioned at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock add a touch of refinement to the overall aesthetic.

Fallon’s piece is finished with 52 diamonds that envelope the fully polished 18K Moonshine™ Gold bezel and is the only Speedmaster to exist in the U.S., gifted to the comedian – albeit temporarily – for this year’s Met Gala event in New York, adding to the overall exclusivity and appeal of this James Bond-esque timepiece.