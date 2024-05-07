Chris Hemsworth Attends Met Gala With Eagle On His Arm

Australia’s favourite son Chris Hemsworth is representing the nation well at the Met Gala, spotted alongside his wife Elsa Pataky for this year’s event, trading his Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe Nautilus for a more refined Swiss luxury piece.

This year’s Met Gala theme, ‘The Garden of Time,’ has encouraged the who’s who of Hollywood’s elite to lean into the motif of nature. From the decorated green carpet to the litany of plants and vegetation that line the iconic stairway, nature is a constant throughout the evening in New York… and Chris Hemsworth has nailed his look for 2024.

Usually spotted rocking a classic Audemars Piguet or even a Patek Philippe, the Chopard Alpine Eagle is certainly a more modest piece to complement Hemsworth’s final ensemble, but the Australian actor is seemingly embracing this year’s Met Gala theme with a nature-inspired Swiss luxury piece in yellow gold.

Available in a larger 41mm diameter, Hemsworth is the type of guy to pull off the larger dial and sits perfectly on the wrist to complete a sophisticated, masculine look that finds itself in perfect company amongst the extravagance of this year’s event. Hemsworth’s Chopard Alpine Eagle is inspired by the allure and natural beauty of the Swiss Alps, complete with ethical 18-carat rose gold and a diamond-encrusted bezel.