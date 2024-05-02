Chris Hemsworth Spotted Wearing Spectacular $200,000 Patek Philippe As Mad Max ‘Furiosa’ Circus Rolls Into Sydney

Australia’s own Chris Hemsworth was back in Sydney this week promoting his latest Aussie flick Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and amongst the expected fanfare of having, arguably, the country’s biggest star on the media trail, he caught our attention for wearing a rather mad Patek Philippe Nautilus…

Just because Chris Hemsworth’s latest role sees him leading a horde of blood-thirsty bikers as the post-apocalyptic warlord Dr. Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, it doesn’t mean he has to dress like it… as proved by his latest horological win in Sydney.

Hemsworth is back in Australia on the press trail promoting his latest Australian-made flick, and will no doubt be pleased to have taken off the weighty prosthetic nose glued to his face, trimmed the facial fuzz and cleaned up his greasy locks, opting to complete his manicured look with one of Patek’s most sought after pieces.

Presented in a 40.5mm diameter, the Patek Philippe Nautilus is a revelation in rose gold. Hemsworth’s unique 5990/1R-001 features a prominent sunburst blue dial with contrasting gold applied luminescent indices for a visually striking facade.

Under the hood, the Nautilus boasts the Swiss luxury watchmakers’ famed self-winding mechanical movement, the Caliber CH 28-520 C FUS, delivering a respectable 55-hour power reserve – the perfect amount for high-tailing it through Australia’s unforgiving terrain.

Image: Patek Philippe

But of course, this isn’t cheap – $200,000 AUD to be exact according to The House Glass in Sydney. Judging by some of the crazy rides spotted in George Miller’s next dystopian epic, a price like that could secure a pretty mad chariot fit for surviving the post-apocalyptic landscapes envisioned in the Australian’s upcoming cinematic masterpiece. Something to think about Chris…