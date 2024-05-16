‘Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’; Release Date Australia, Plot, Cast, Trailer & More

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: The Return of the King, The Two Towers & The Fellowship of the Ring, is set to expand with a full-feature anime film.

J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy world came to life in the early 2000s with a groundbreaking film trilogy. Peter Jackson’s decision to direct The Lord of the Rings franchise was a stroke of genius, leading to the greatest film series ever (arguably, of course).

Set 183 years before the Lord of the Rings movies, The War of the Rohirrim depicts the king of Rohan’s struggle to protect his kingdom from an army of enemies called Dunlendings.

Dunlendings’ leader, King Freda, wants his son, Wulf, to get married to Helm’s Daughter. Helm detests the threats made by Freca and this breeds a confrontation which leads to the war between both kingdoms.

Quick Facts About ‘Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’

Release Date 12 December 2024 Runtime 130 minutes Director Peter Jackson Stars Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Benjamin Wainwright, Michael Wildman, Jude Akwudike, Billal Hasna, Janine Duvitiski, Lorraine Ashbourne and Yazdan Qafouri

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Cast

A part of the cast has been disclosed while the rest are still under wraps but confirmed. While we won’t be seeing familiar favourites like Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, and Cate Blanchett, it’s still a packed list.

Brian Cox (Succession) will be voicing Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan. Reprising her role from Rings of Power, Miranda Otto lends her voice to Éowyn. Gaia Wise joins the cast as Hera, Helm’s daughter.

Image: Prime Video

Laurence Ubong Williams from the short film US, and series Humans stars in the movie as Fréaláf Hildeson. Luke Pasqualino is playing the role of Wulf while Freca is portrayed by Shaun Dooley.

Other confirmed actors are Benjamin Wainwright, Michael Wildman, Jude Akwudike, Billal Hasna, Janine Duvitiski, Lorraine Ashbourne & Yazdan Qafouri.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Director

Peter Jackson who had previously directed the LOTR Trilogy will not return to direct The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. He will however be involved in a live-action LOTR film focusing on the character Gollum. It is still in early stages and isn’t expected until 2026.

Kenji Kamiyama is an anime legend. Image: Gigazine

Known for his work on Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex – Solid State Society, Kenji Kamiyama will be directing The War of the Rohirrim with a screenplay by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. At the very least, we can expect some epic storytelling and stunning visuals.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Plot

Helm Hammerhand was a famous King of Rohan who lived a long time before the events in the Lord of the Rings movies. Nicknamed Hammerhand due to his powerful grip, he was known for being strong and brave.

During his time as king, he faces many challenges and battles, most especially against a group of people called the Dunlendings. Posing an opposition to Rohan, Dunlendings sought power to control the kingdom, which led to numerous wars.

Helm Hammerhand, the formidable King of Rohan. Image: Middle Earth Wiki

When Dunlending King Freca demands Helm’s daughter in marriage, Helm’s refusal sparks a violent clash, resulting in Freca’s death and igniting war between the clans.

Sadly, there hasn’t been an official trailer or poster, but the promotional art reveals intense battle scenes, hinting at the clash between Rohan and Harad. It shows Rohirrim under siege, likely setting the stage for the turmoil preceding the events in The Hobbit and LOTR.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Warner Bros v Amazon

Both Amazon and Warner Bros. hold rights to produce Lord of the Rings. Currently, there are two versions of Middle Earth, one for Amazon and the other for Warner Bros. Warner Bros. is behind The Lord of the Rings movies directed by Peter Jackson in the early 2000s. While Amazon is responsible for creating a separate version of Middle Earth in their TV show, The Rings of Power.

Having two different versions of Middle Earth might cause some confusion among fans, but it also gives us more ways to enjoy the stories we love.

The movie will hit Australian Cinemas on 12 December 2024.