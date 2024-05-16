F1 Legend Michael Schumacher’s Ultra-Rare Watch Collection Fetches $6.6 Million At Auction

The ultra-rare watch collection of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher has sold for nearly CHF 4 million (~$6.6 million AUD) at a Christie’s auction in Geneva.

Famed for his enviable skills behind the wheel of a Formula 1 race car, Michael Schumacher is a legend of the sport, winning seven World Driver Championships in an illustrious career that spanned more than two decades. Now, 30 years on from his first WDC title in 1994, Schumacher is once again taking pole position with his incredible watch collection…

Image: Christie’s

Eight iconic pieces from Michael Schumacher’s personal watch collection went under the hammer at a Christie’s auction in Geneva this month, reflecting the former Formula 1 champion’s exquisite personal style and professional achievements.

Highlights from the collection included an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph finished with Ferrari’s prancing horse iconography and six stars to represent each World Championship that led to his sixth in 2003 and a custom F.P. Journe Vagabondage commissioned by former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt as a Christmas present after Schumacher won his record-breaking seventh WDC title.

Image: Christie’s

Schumacher’s full F.P. Journe ruthenium collection set of five individual pieces was offered separately at auction but was inevitably purchased by one buyer for a total of CHF 1.7 million (~$2.8 million AUD), and the final lot offered from the Michael Schumacher collection was an ultra-rare Rolex Daytona from the 1970s which sold for CHF 315,000 (~$522,000 AUD).

Elsewhere in the sale, a 1948 Patek Philippe in pink gold – one of just two 58 in the world – sold for a staggering CHF 2.4 million (~$4 million AUD), setting the highest price for a wristwatch sold this spring season in Geneva.