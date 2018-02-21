Porsche have pulled the covers off their latest green machine and it’s their most powerful offering to date in naturally-aspirated production form.

After a successful run of debuts over the past year which included the new Porsche 911 GT3 and the Nurburgring record-breaking 911 GT2 RS, today’s announcement brings the 911 GT3 family full circle with the all new 911 GT3 RS.

The new model retains the proven 4.0-litre flat-six engine which can still rev up to 9,000rpm whilst delivering 383kW of power – 15kW more than the previous model – and 470Nm of torque. Those kind of figures are enough to see the car hit 100km/h in 3.2 seconds before topping out at a max speed of 312km/h.

This blistering pace in the absence of turbos is further helped by the Porsche’s PDK dual clutch transmission which efficiently gets the power to the rear wheels. It’s also the only transmission option for this car.

The interior is a very driver-focused place to be with a half roll cage taking up the rear cabin (colour matched) and contrast bucket seats with more carbon trimmings than you can poke stick at.

If a sturdy fabric strap for a door handle isn’t hardcore enough, customers can opt for the Weissach performance package which cuts weight by swapping out the roof for carbon fibre, the steering wheel trim and shift paddles for carbon fibre and you guessed it, the front and rear sway bars for carbon fibre. Super light and ridiculously pricey magnesium wheels (US$13,000) can also be added to the Weissach equation to bring the ultimate 911 GT3 RS package down to 1,430kg.

Local pricing for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS will start at $416,500 before on-road costs.