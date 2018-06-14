Cool daddy Jeff Goldblum is out on the town again and this time he’s fully embraced the silverfox in order to show gracefully ageing men how to dress.

Monochrome was the flavour for Goldblum’s appearance at the premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Los Angeles. The 65-year-old actor stepped out in a classic black suit that would otherwise be pretty standard if it weren’t for a black dress shirt with contrasting white print.

It’s the sort of motif more commonly found on tees but for this fine occasion the actor added in a skinny black tie and button-down collars to give the look a touch of class. More importantly it paired perfectly with his slicked back grey hair and thick-rimmed glasses.

Whilst the look can be muted if done lazily, Goldblum didn’t have this problem thanks to a square-cased Franck Muller watch and a host of jewellery which you can see in further detail below.

Also in attendance alongside Goldblum was his 35-year-old wife Emilie Livingston and Chris Pratt (who actually wore a suit and looked half decent).

