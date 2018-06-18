He maybe a star player for the Boston Celtics but Kyrie Irving showed us why he’s also a frontrunner in the NBA fashion stakes when he made his latest appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend.

The 26-year-old player stepped out on the red carpet wearing a slick Ferragamo suede jacket from the Italian label’s latest winter campaign. The piece made of lamb nappa and shod in a desert brown hue was paired with a black leather button-up shirt (we kid you not), a black tee and cropped black trousers.

The look was topped off with a pair black Nike Cortez sneakers and quirky print socks. It’s a look which lives up to Irving’s observation that his style is a cross between an R&B singer and a skater.

Whether or not men should be wearing leather shirts is a question we’ll leave to you guys.

In the mean time those keen to get their hands on Irving’s jacket can head over to Salvatore Ferragamo now but be warned it won’t come cheap at US$3,500.