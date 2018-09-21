There have been many upheavals since the industrial revolution: the invention of the car, nuclear proliferation, the dot com bubble, social media monoliths. Nutella. However, the true renaissance began this week, as Apple updated its iphone measuring app, with wide ranging consequences for the world of dic pics.

The new feature, which debuted with iOS 12 on Monday, allows you to measure items on your phone (or ipad) screen in real time. This means that proud penis owners everywhere can now include an exact measurement when sexting. As this comes in the form of a ruler superimposed onto the image, it’s the latest and greatest way to convey size without using other items for scale.

The new IPhone IOS Measure app can accurately measure anything in a picture. This is bad guys 😳 pic.twitter.com/yWsn7SUhcq — Brad J. (@My_InsideVoice) September 17, 2018

The iPhone update’s Measure app begins the Renaissance era of dick pics #iOS12 pic.twitter.com/u4BmvZhGh6 — Bob Clarke (@bobwclarke) September 17, 2018

The problem is, women are now demanding a higher standard of nude, so those of us used to talking up our “king pythons” now must admit to having “microscopic caveworms.”

Him: I’m 8 inches

Me: ok show me through the measure app 🤔 — Venice Bitch 🏝 🌸 (@BussyPhillipps) September 17, 2018

ladies from now on we asking for dick pics taken with the measure app — 🦋 (@stexph) 19 September 2018

Beware all men. I have the measure app and I’m not afraid to use it. — Kelsie (@KelsieKitten) September 18, 2018

Understandably, some guys now reckon the technological revolution has gone too far.

warning do not use iOS 12’s new measure app to measure your dick!! The app is wrong by like 4 inches!!! — kendrick lobstar (@KLobstar) September 18, 2018

Wow the new measure app on #iOS12 is so inaccurate. It keeps telling me that something that is clearly 7 inches is really only 3.5 inches — Michael (@mikedepetris) 17 September 2018

Others are more positive, and see the new update as a challenge that could bring us all together. Like the Arab Spring. Or something.

IDEA: the Measure app included in iOS 12 should detect when it is measuring a dong and upload the dong length to a worldwide leaderboard — Adam Robertson (@coolnormalguy) September 17, 2018

Further fears were brought up by tech gurus over at Mashable, who said, “Additionally, the Measure app will probably make dick pics — most of which are already ugly — even uglier.”

“The genre is not exactly famous for its devotion to aesthetics, and it’s likely that senders will interpret the Measure app as an excuse to ignore lighting and composition even more than they already do. After all, who cares about what it looks like as long as it’s longer than average? (The answer: most people.)”

“Perhaps the best course of action,” they conclude, “Is to think of the Measure app as a resource for your sexts, not a whole new frontier.” We don’t know exactly what that means but we know this: the dic pic revolution is here. There will be winners and losers. So snap wisely.

