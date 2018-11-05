There’s fashion icons, fashion tragics, fashion try-hards…and then there’s A$AP Rocky.

The American rapper rocked up to the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend decked out looking like your grandmother who had just discovered the definition of ‘lit’ whilst baking some mean scones.

We’re not too sure where Rocky’s inspiration for this look comes from, but it certainly garnered some interesting comments from online audiences. One Instagram used noted that he looked like Whitney Houston from ‘The Bodyguard’ whilst another said that he looked like a Russian grandma – “so cute”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UpscaleHype (@upscalehype) on Nov 4, 2018 at 1:18am PST

The hip-hop star was rocking head to toe in Gucci which comprised of a black suit paired to a flowy silk dressing gown complete with head scarf – all in a sheen purple and pink hue with floral patterns for that extra old lady flex. Think Queen Elizabeth if Queen Elizabeth were ever to become a hypebeast (or possibly a high class brothel owner).

Rocky polished off this insane look with Gucci fur slip-ons, pearl rings and oversized black sunglasses.

You do you, Rocky. You do you.