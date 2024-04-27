Hugh Jackman’s 8000-Calorie Diet & Training Plan For ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Since the year 2000, Hugh Jackman has portrayed the iconic and always-shredded Wolverine, the undisputed hero and top dog of the X-Men franchise. This year, he’s set to reprise the role for the tenth time in Deadpool & Wolverine…

The demigod Hollywood physiques of leading actors like Jason Momoa and Henry Cavill are a relatively recent phenomenon, but they would be nothing without the foundational work that Hugh Jackman put in to become the bulky centrepiece of the famous superhero franchise. But becoming Wolverine is no easy feat, and it seems that Jackman’s training and diet regimen are just as brutal and intense as the character they sculpt…

Jackman recently shared some insights into his plan, revealing that he consumes over 8,000 calories a day to fuel his body for unsurprisingly punishing training that such a physique demands. Also unsurprising is that his diet consists primarily of whole foods, including a significant amount of lean meat often worked into noodles and stir-fries.

For anyone looking to replicate his meals, be prepared for a hefty shopping bill and a crash course in high-volume Asian cooking…

Jackman’s training is centred around not one but two gruelling workouts a day. The first workout focuses on strength with a strong emphasis on his legs — a body part that he admits needs extra attention, especially in light of the savage roasting that many male celebs get for their top-heavy physiques.

Jackman uses something called the ‘priority principle’ training method. Quite simply, he prioritises the muscles that he believes need the most work. Exercises of choice include cyclist squats, an oft-forgotten movement that targets the quads and is a longtime favourite of Golden Era bodybuilders. He also incorporates a variety of leg presses, lunges, and deadlifts to ensure a comprehensive, leg-melting lower body workout.

The second workout of the day is shorter but even more intense, focusing on hypertrophy for that million-dollar upper body. Jackman’s routine includes gymrat favourites like bench presses, rows, pull-ups, and shoulder presses, designed to build muscle mass and definition in equal measure. He also incorporates functional training movements to improve overall strength and mobility; a move we cannot recommend highly enough for all blokes but — and forgive our frankness — a man of Jackman’s increasing years…

Jackman’s dedication to his training is self-evident, but he acknowledges that the regimen is basically a full-time job. Luckily for him, it is his full-time job, but for us mere mortals, achieving these kinds of results is very difficult indeed, so don’t feel bad if you don’t hit the two-workouts-per-day mark every single day… nobody sane would.

Despite the physical demands, Jackman says that his love for the role and the hard but rewarding process of transforming into Wolverine keeps him motivated. However, in a welcome bit of rare celebrity self-awareness, he admits that if he had to maintain this routine long-term, he would likely lose the joy of lifting and eating alike.

Jackman’s commitment to the gym is a testament to his dedication to his craft. This kind of regimen won’t be sustainable for everyone, but it certainly showcases the dedication required to bring a superhero to life on the big screen…