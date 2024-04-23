‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ Trailer Shows Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Are Ready To Save Marvel

The latest trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine has finally dropped and fans are already locked in for what promises to be the best Marvel movie since The Avengers.

Off-screen best mates, on-screen enemies, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reunited once more as Deadpool and Wolverine for the latest instalment of the celebrated Marvel franchise.

At the time of its release, the first Deadpool movie held the rather prestigious title of being the only MCU release that carried an R-rating – and who can blame them? Reynolds burst onto our screens in his tight red spandex suit and went on an expletive, explosive and explicit tirade as the smooth-talking assassin, Deadpool.

Image: Marvel Entertainment

The franchise was an instant hit with cinema-goers who may have been suffering from the early stages of what we now call superhero fatigue, as Marvel and DC Comics continued their enduring rivalry from the pages of comic books to the big screen, releasing and re-releasing projects centred around their most beloved characters.

For many people, Deadpool represented all that was good with the tired superhero format; it was uniquely funny and unapologetically gory. Audience members were dragged along for the ride with Reynolds’ signature comedic style, portraying Marvel’s best anti-hero in their bloated catalogue.

Its irreverence was its superpower… and the inclusion of Wolverine, Marvel’s most zero-f*cks-given character, will only add to its appeal.

WATCH The latest Deadpool And Wolverine trailer below.

The latest trailer for the third instalment of the franchise Deadpool and Wolverine dropped overnight and we’re immediately brought back into Wolverine’s world, with everyone’s favourite immortal in his signature pose, propping up some dive bar.

From the giant Ant-Man’s head desert base to the battered old 20th Century Fox logo, the latest trailer is littered with hilarious, tongue-in-cheek self-deprecating jokes about the MCU and a handful of expertly placed Easter eggs throughout.

If the trailer’s anything to go by, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman could just be the two heroes to save the MCU.