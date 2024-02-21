Is Henry Cavill Joining The MCU?

Rumours are circulating that the Man of Steel himself, Henry Cavill, could be making the sensational switch to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the high-profile exit from the dumpster fire of James Gunn’s new DC Universe… and it would be a major coup in the perennial comic book race.

Henry Cavill left the extended DCU after a final cameo appearance as Superman in the 2022 release, Black Adam. We didn’t know it then, but that would be the last time we saw the British actor donning the iconic cape and matching spandex, ousted from the iconic role that he had held for nearly a decade.

The studio wanted to go for a younger profile to helm the next chapter in the new DC Universe after poaching James Gunn from Marvel in November 2022. Since then, a new Superman has been cast, new releases have been slated; and the new DCU is slowly taking shape in Gunn’s image… leaving Cavill to find a new franchise to explore.

Whilst Marvel’s latest project Madame Webb is being dragged by critics and fans alike and the MCU’s stock is considerably low, new releases such as Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four will no doubt get fans excited about superhero movies once again.

The Deadpool 3 trailer was the most-viewed trailer in one day of all time, with 365 million people tuning in for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s reunion; the casting of Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic was met with renewed optimism from the internet’s plethora of commentators; and the latest rumours circulating that Marvel could be looking to bring in a big name have sent fans into an expected frenzy.

It’s been reported that The Witcher and Argylle star has signed a top-secret, head-spinning deal to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a yet-to-be-confirmed role. Some fans have suggested Cavill is set to join the X-Men franchise; whether it’s as Cyclops or taking over from Jackman as Wolverine, they haven’t quite decided.

He was offered something else and he accepted https://t.co/rtJcaqYBc1 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 16, 2024

Another option could be in the new Fantastic Four ’97 reboot, starring the aforementioned internet daddy, Pedro Pascal. Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Vanessa Kirby (Napoleon) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) will make up the rest of the superhero gang.

Henry Cavill is reportedly in the running to enter as the new villain Doctor Doom but respected Marvel insider MyTimeToShine, who first broke the news, has said that Cavill has accepted another role.

Whether he assumes the mantle of a beloved hero or a formidable villain, Cavill’s proposed addition to the MCU would not only add some much-needed star power following the conclusion of the Avengers era but would also represent a significant victory for Marvel Studios in their ongoing battle with their cinematic archnemeses.