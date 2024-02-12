First Look At The ‘Deadpool 3’ Super Bowl Trailer

Ryan Reynolds returns to our screens as everyone’s favourite big-mouth superhero, Deadpool, for the third feature film in the iconic series, that many are suggesting could be the saviour of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe… no pressure then, Ryan.

Marvel fans finally have the chance to see the long-awaited trailer for the third instalment of the celebrated Deadpool series, starring Ryan Reynolds, after the teaser was released during the 2024 Super Bowl.

The film, titled Deadpool and Wolverine, will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Australian star Hugh Jackman who both reprise their superhero roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively.

If anyone could get Hugh out of semi-retirement it would be long-time best friend Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool director Shawn Levy who returns to the franchise after helming the first two instalments, Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

Watch the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer below.

Details about the new movie have been kept tightly under wraps, with director Shawn Levy joking that he wouldn’t dream of revealing anything about the upcoming sequel, saying: “I so cherish my friendship with Ryan Reynolds and it would be so sad if it ended in murder. And if I answered you with anything Deadpool-related, it would end with my untimely death, and that would be so sad.”

Luckily for fans, the new trailer for Deadpool 3 has now officially dropped during the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII.