Jacob & Co. Release ‘Happy Meal Toy’ Tourbillon To Celebrate Tyson Fury Vs. Oleksandr Usyk’s Boxing Bout

Jacob & Co. has released a limited edition Tourbillon, the Astronomia Art Ring of Fire, to celebrate the heavyweight boxing clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk set for 18 May 2024… but fans online have been quick to pile on the timepiece’s juvenile design.

From Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr., to Conor McGregor and now Tyson Fury, American watchmakers Jacob & Co. can boast a catalogue of high-profile customers for some of their most intricate (and expensive) timepieces.

With prices for some of their iterations reaching $20 million USD (~$30 million AUD), the watch brand has quickly cemented its legacy within the storied world of haute horology as an exclusive brand that caters to the lifestyles of the super-rich and famous; known for releasing special edition pieces, such as the CR7 Tourbillon, to celebrate the careers and achievements of their high-rolling clientele, the brand’s latest release looks like it could come free with a purchase of fries.

To celebrate the heavyweight bought between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk set to take place in the Saudi capital Riyadh later this month, Jacob & Co. have gifted both fighters with their own special edition Tourbillon, in collaboration with Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh, Saudi adviser and Chairman of the state’s General Entertainment Authority.

Presented in a beastly 50mm diameter, Jacob & Co. has released just four pieces to commemorate the bout; a timeless souvenir for one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the modern era. Each watch features 10mm high rose gold figurines of the fighters and their gloves positioned at 12 and 6 o’clock. A double-axis flying tourbillon is prominently placed at 9 o’clock, showcasing the intricate skill and craft of the watchmakers.

Image: JAcob & Co.

“At Jacob & Co., we have a long history of making bespoke timepieces with and for fighters. It’s a privilege for us to make this limited edition Astronomia Art Ring of Fire. Especially because proceeds from one of the timepieces will go to one of the most respectable charities. This fight is one for the ages,” Jacob & Co. chairman and founder Jacob Arabo said.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will each receive their own iteration for a keepsake, whilst a third will be sold at Sotheby’s auction, supporting the Make-A-Wish foundation, dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children with illnesses.