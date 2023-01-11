Hugh Jackman Reveals The Secret To His Incredible Wolverine Physique

Hugh Jackman is an Australian icon. And not for his flexibility. His incredible physique for the role of Wolverine made him famous around the world (as well as his dry wit) and now he has publically responded to the rumours he might have been juicing in order to attain said shape.

Speaking to American talk show host Chris Wallace, 54-year-old Hugh Jackman has denied taking steroids to get shredded for his role of Wolverine. Instead, he revealed, his secret weapon for bulking up was eating chicken – and a lot of it.

“No. I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’ So, no, I just did it the old-school way.”

He continued: “And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens – I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Workout: Secret To Staying Ripped In Your 50s?

With Jackman set to appear as Wolverine again in the upcoming third Deadpool film, co-starring alongside Ryan Reynolds, it makes sense that his muscles would once again be coming under scrutiny. In order to prepare this time around, Jackman told Wallace he will spend six months training to once again look like Wolverine, saying “I’ve learned it takes time.”

Jackman has played Wolverine 9 times, so he is well accustomed to the pressures of getting into shape for the role. Fortunately he has plenty of time this time, telling Wallace, “So, we have six months from when I finish (The Music Man) to when I start filming [for Wolverine].”

“I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”

He added: “I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing about eight shows a week being on Broadway, singing and dancing, is I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start.”