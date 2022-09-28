Ryan Reynolds Confirms Hugh Jackman Will Return As Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds just dropped multiple bombs – Deadpool will finally make his debut in the MCU in the third Deadpool film, which will be released in 2024 and will star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine!!!

All die-hard Marvel fans have been patiently waiting to see when Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, would make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ever since Disney acquired Fox back in 2019.

If you’re a casual fan and you’re not sure what we’re talking about, all MCU films and series are produced by Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney. Whereas the Deadpool films and characters, as well as all the X-Men films and characters, are produced and owned by Fox – meaning before Disney purchased Fox, those characters, despite being based on Marvel comic characters, couldn’t appear in the MCU.

As aforementioned, all that changed in 2019. It’s why Patrick Stewart could appear as Professor X in the recent MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

And it looks like fans are finally getting their wish regarding Deadpool appearing in the MCU. Reynolds just posted a very tongue-in-cheek video to his Twitter and Instagram where he announced that he’s been working on the third Deadpool film for “a good long while” and teased Deadpool’s debut in the MCU.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds’ announcement video that’ll excite Marvel fans everywhere…

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special.” Ryan Reynolds

But then, after some classic Reynolds humour, he kicked things into overdrive; in the video, Hugh Jackman appears in the background and Reynolds asks, “Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” To which Jackman replies, “Yeah, sure Ryan.”

This is not a drill; we repeat, this is not a drill! Jackman will play Wolverine again – despite the character dying in Fox’s 2017 film, Logan and despite Jackman telling reporters for years, he’s done with the character.

Not only this but if Deadpool 3 is officially a part of the MCU, as Reynolds playfully hinted at (and we spied the Marvel Studios logo in the video, so it’s pretty much confirmed), that means Jackman’s Wolverine will make his MCU debut alongside Reynold’s Deadpool. Cue excited screaming!

Reynold’s video also shared when Deadpool 3 will hit cinemas – on the 6th of September 2024. Mark your calendars Marvel fans; we have and we’ll literally be counting down the days to see Reynolds’ AND Jackman’s first appearance in the MCU as Deadpool and Wolverine respectively. It’s sure to be next-level iconic.