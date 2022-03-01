Doctor Strange 2 Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

The highly anticipated sequel to Doctor Strange and next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is almost here. So, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film; that may or may not feature a cameo from Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool…

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit Australian cinemas on the 5th of May 2022.

The Cast & Crew

Of course, Benedict Cumberbatch is reprising his role as the titular character Doctor Stephen Strange. Also reprising their roles from previous MCU films is Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Making their MCU debut is Xochitl Gomez, who will play America Chavez, AKA Miss America, who in the Marvel comics possesses superhuman strength, durability and speed. In the comics, America also has the ability to fly and open portals in reality that allow her and others to travel through the multiverse; what powers the character will possess in the MCU hasn’t been revealed yet.

Also making their MCU debut is Sir Patrick Stewart. When the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released, fans were quick to theorise that a mysterious figure who was only shown briefly from behind was Stewart and just recently the Star Trek actor confirmed it was him and he will indeed appear in Doctor Strange 2.

However, Stewart did not confirm (or deny!) speculations that he’d be reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier, which he played in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films (also based on the Marvel comics but not a part of the MCU). Only time will tell…

The Plot

Not too many details about Doctor Strange 2’s plot has been revealed but this is quite typical with MCU films prior to their theatrical release.

However, as it is a sequel and the 28th entry in the MCU, you will need to have seen at least a few previous Marvel movies and series to be able to follow Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ plot.

The film follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home where Dr Strange cast a dangerous spell that opened up the Multiverse as well as the events of the MCU series, Loki where Sylvie also opened up the Multiverse by killing He Who Remains.

Plus, what Wanda did in Westview in Wandavision was mentioned in the trailer for Doctor Strange 2; so, it’ll probably be referenced throughout the film, especially considering Marvel’s confirmed Wanda will have ample screen time.

Therefore, if you’re not an avid MCU fan who’s seen every entry multiple times, you should definitely (at least) watch Doctor Strange, Wandavision, Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home before you watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

As the film’s still a few months away, there are no reviews available for Doctor Strange 2; however, fans on Twitter are shivering with anticipation for the film.

I can’t wait until Doctor Strange 2 comes out 😩😩🙌🏾🔥🔥 — Redd is typing♥️…. (@_woahnana) February 27, 2022

Me waiting for may so I can watch Doctor Strange 2 pic.twitter.com/v0Bb2s48S0 — Miyah (@AmiyahBennet) February 21, 2022

I don’t know how many times I’m going to tweet this but I really can’t wait till for Doctor Strange 2 — You (@Myshyyt) February 28, 2022

Trailer

