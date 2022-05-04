Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness May Be The Best Marvel Movie To Date

I think it’s fairly safe to say that anyone who considers themselves a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fan, has extremely high expectations of the twenty-eighth film in the MCU – the Doctor Strange sequel. I certainly did.

After Loki, What If…? and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiverse has irrevocably been established in the MCU; and with a title like ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, I was expecting insane cameos, explorations of dimensions we haven’t seen yet and just non-stop awesomeness… No easy feat for a two-hour-long film.

However, Doctor Strange 2 didn’t just meet my expectations; it exceeded them. Fast-paced from the get-go, with an interesting but non-convoluted plot, stunning visuals, action-packed fight scenes and incredible acting performances; I have nothing but praise for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Elizabeth Olsen is the clear stand out in the film; her performance as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlett Witch is flawless. She’s extremely compelling whenever she’s onscreen; her every movement and inflection has been carefully orchestrated to invoke audiences to feel what her character’s feeling.

Plus, because her performance is so nuanced – and not over the top – you can truly believe Wanda is a real person and not a fictional comic book character; you know, aside from the fact that she has insane witchcraft power.

That’s not to say that the rest of the cast doesn’t deliver; Benedict Cumberbatch is spectacular as Doctor Stephen Strange and the chemistry between him and Benedict Wong, who plays Wong, is fantastic; the instances of banter between their respective characters are some of the funniest moments in the film.

Elizabeth Olsen steals the show in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – a film that’s close to perfection. Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Newcomer Xochitl Gomez is very enjoyable as America Chavez and Rachel McAdams is always a delight, no matter what film she’s in, and Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness is no exception.

There are cameos in the film that made me audibly gasp and whoop but I obviously won’t spoil them and rob you of those satisfying moments… However, get to the cinema sooner rather than later because I’m sure these surprise appearances will leak ASAP.

You can tell Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi as his filmmaking trademarks are well and truly present – fade & whip cuts, the blending of genres by having both comedic moments & jump scares in the same film and a colourful and bright comic book aesthetic. But all of these really work and actually enhance Doctor Strange 2.

The score by Danny Elfman is exceptional; grandiose and inspiring just when it needs to be. But there are also tracks that are heartbreakingly beautiful and others that are wonderfully eerie.

If I had to give one criticism, there are a few lines of dialogue – maybe two or three tops – that are slightly awkward (one that springs to mind is McAdams’ character makes a quip that doesn’t quite land near the end of the film; but it’s not because of McAdams’ delivery, it’s because the quip is just lamely written) but otherwise, Michael Waldron’s script is rather good.

I genuinely think every MCU fan will love Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; it’s definitely one of the best MCU films to date.

But I also think casual MCU viewers or even those who are not super well-versed in MCU lore will enjoy this film too (although there will obviously be some plot points that go over their heads entirely). Therefore, I’ve got to give the Doctor Strange sequel a well-earned 9/10, but don’t just take my word for it. Treat yourself and go see it as soon as you can!

