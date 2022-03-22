Where To Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home In Australia

The third Spider-Man film and twenty-seventh film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Spider-Man: No Way Home – starring Tom Holland as the titular superhero – was released just last year and became an instant success. The film received rave reviews and also went on to become the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time.

The third instalment picks up right where the second MCU Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Far From Home left off and features some incredible cameos; such as Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and two other jaw-dropping cameos that we won’t spoil in case you haven’t seen the movie yet…

How To Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home In Australia

The third MCU Spider-Man film is now available to purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, YouTube, and Telstra TV.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Streaming Australia

Sadly, Spider-Man: No Way Home is not yet on any streaming services in Australia but this is not unusual considering the film was only released in December last year and is still playing in various cinemas around the country. Due to licensing agreements, popular box office films – like Spider-Man: No Way Home – can take anywhere from six months to a year before it appears on streaming platforms.

However, when Spider-Man: No Way Home is ready to be launched on to a streaming platform, it’s unclear what streaming platform will get the rights to it, as while it is an MCU film (which are all owned by Marvel Studios/Disney and end up on Disney+) the MCU Spider-Man films are owned and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing as Sony owns the rights to the Spider-Man character.

Currently, the first MCU Spider-Man film, Homecoming is available on Binge and Foxtel Now, whereas the second MCU Spider-Man film, Far From Home is available on Netflix Australia.

Synopsis & Trailer

Before you purchase Spider-Man: No Way Home – or if you’re just waiting with bated breath for the film to be released onto a streaming service – you can check out the trailer and read the synopsis below:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighbourhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.” Sony Pictures Releasing

Read Next