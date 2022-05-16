Amazon Prime Video Australia: Everything You Need To Know

Amazon has quickly become the go-to site for pretty much everything; including streaming. The e-commerce conglomerate owned by Jeff Bezos has hopped on the streaming service bandwagon and now offers access to a multitude of movies and television shows as well as original content, like The Boys.

If you’re thinking of getting an Amazon Prime Video subscription, here’s everything you need to know.

What Is Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is extremely similar to other services like Netflix Australia or Stan. Essentially, you pay a subscription cost and in return get access to popular movies, tv shows and Prime Originals – films and TV shows that are exclusive to and were made solely for the platform – that you can stream via the internet and watch on a compatible device.

Amazon Prime Video Price

Amazon Prime Video is actually the cheapest major streaming platform in Australia and is incredibly good value. It costs just $6.99 a month (or $54 for an annual subscription) and this price actually grants you access to all Amazon Prime benefits: free two-day shipping on eligible Amazon domestic items, and free shipping on items shipped from overseas when you spend $49 or more, free games, Amazon Music and Amazon Reading.

This price also includes free access to ultra high definition content (where applicable); something that other platforms make you pay extra for. Plus, Amazon Prime Video offers a thirty-day trial so you can test out the platform before you commit.

What devices can I use to watch Amazon Prime Video?