The Best Ryan Reynolds Movies And Where To Watch Them

Canadian actor, Ryan Reynolds is arguably one of the biggest stars on the planet. He’s had an incredible acting career, which has earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has an iconic ‘couple-goals’ relationship with his wife Blake Lively, and is also a businessman; he has ownership stakes in Aviation American Gin and Mint Mobile.

Over the course of his career, Reynolds has starred in multiple genres, including romantic comedies, serious dramas and brutal action films, and has become known for his charismatic yet sardonic personality which is heavily featured in most of his films.

If you’re a fan of Reynolds and are in the mood to watch him on-screen, you’re in luck. These are the best movies starring Ryan Reynolds and where you’ll be able to watch them in Australia; and don’t worry, Green Lantern isn’t on this list…

Adventureland

6.8 IMDb score, stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stweart & Ryan Reynolds, Comedy, Drama & Romance, released in 2009

Set in 1987, when a privileged college graduate finds out his parents can no longer afford to send him on a summer holiday around Europe or to a prestigious graduate program in New York, he’s forced to work at his local amusement park. Reynolds is not the lead in this film but is charming and captivatingly sardonic whenever he’s on-screen.

Adventureland’s a fantastic coming-of-age film with serious indie vibes and a killer soundtrack.

Where To Watch: Stan.

Buried

7.0 IMDb score, stars Ryan Reynolds, Drama, Mystery & Thriller, released in 2010

Reynolds plays Paul, a truck driver working in Iraq, who wakes to find himself buried alive in a coffin with nothing but a lighter and mobile phone. Reynolds’ performance is phenomenal in this enthralling and suspenseful film.

If you’re wanting to see Reynolds at his absolute best without playing a comic book character, Buried is for you.

Where To Watch: Binge & Foxtel Now.

Deadpool

8.0 IMDb score, stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin & T.J. Miller, Action, Adventure & Comedy, released in 2016

Hands down Deadpool is Reynolds’ best film. Reynolds plays Wade Wilson, a smart-ass mercenary who’s diagnosed with terminal cancer. He’s offered a ‘miracle treatment’ but this mutates him; he becomes immortal and is able to regenerate but is disfigured horribly.

Laugh-out-loud funny and with brutally violent action scenes, if you’re a fan of Reynolds, Deadpool (and its sequel) is a must-watch.

Where To Watch: Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are available on Disney+.

Definitely, Maybe

7.1 IMDb score, stars Ryan Reynolds, Rachel Weisz, Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Banks, Derek Luke, Abigail Breslin & Kevin Kline, Comedy, Drama & Romance, released in 2008

Definitely, Maybe is one of those rare romantic comedies that’s exceptionally well-written and doesn’t follow every single trope of its genre. Plus, Reynolds is fantastic as the lead; he perfectly acts as a sarcastic but loveable guy telling his daughter how he met her mother.

Speaking of, if you’re a fan of How I Met Your Mother, you’ll love Definitely, Maybe (and the ending’s WAY better than HIMYM’s).

Where To Watch: Binge & Foxtel Now.

Free Guy

7.2 IMDb score, stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer & Taika Waititi, Action, Adventure & Comedy, released in 2021

When Guy, a friendly bank teller who’s grown bored of his life, discovers he’s actually a Non-Playable Character in an online video game he begins to do whatever he wants; not what he’s programmed to do. Reynolds’ signature humour is on full display in Free Guy, which has an interesting plot and great performances from all involved.

Whether you’re a fan of video games or not, you’ll enjoy Free Guy.

Where To Watch: Disney+ & Foxtel Now.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

6.9 IMDb score, stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson & Gary Oldman, Action, Comedy & Crime, released in 2017

A disgraced but extremely skilled bodyguard, played by Reynolds, agrees to escort an assassin, played by Jackson, to a trial where he’ll testify against a powerful dictator. Violent and with wonderfully witty banter between Reynolds and Jackson, action fans will love The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

This movie can be best described as a buddy cop movie – and a very good one at that – even though neither lead characters are actually cops.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video & Stan.

Just Friends

6.2 IMDb score, stars Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, Anna Faris & Chris Klein, Comedy & Romance, released in 2005

Just Friends was a film done by Reynolds relatively early in his acting career and has become somewhat of a cult classic. Reynolds is delightfully sarcastic throughout the film but the stand-out in Just Friends is Anna Faris; she’s non-stop hilarious.

Personally, this is one of my favourite Christmas films and I get angry that it’s severely underrated.

Where To Watch: Sadly, Just Friends isn’t available to stream anywhere, so you will have to rent or purchase it.

Life

6.6 IMDb score, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson & Ryan Reynolds, Horror, Sci-Fi & Thriller, released in 2017

Astronauts aboard the Internation Space Station collect and study a soil sample from Mars because they believe it contains proof of extraterrestrial life. It does; however, the life form turns out to be extremely dangerous.

Life, while a tad derivative, features one of Reynolds’ rare serious performances but he’s bloody good at it, and Gyllenhaal’s and Ferguson’s performances are also great.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Mississippi Grind

6.4 IMDb score, stars Ben Mendelsohn & Ryan Reynolds, Comedy & Drama, released in 2015

Reynolds lends his charisma to Mississippi Grind; a film that’s not well-known but enjoyable. The film follows two gamblers as they embark on a trip to a legendary high-stakes poker game. Mendelsohn and Reynolds have great chemistry and turn in fantastic performances.

Mississippi Grind is really more of a drama with both comedic and poignant moments but is still a movie to definitely add to your watch list.

Where To Watch: Stan.

The Nines

6.3 IMDb score, stars Ryan Reynolds, Hope Davis & Melissa McCarthy, Drama, Fantasy & Mystery, released in 2007

The Nines features three separate stories but as the film progresses you slowly learn the strange connection between them. The Nines has gained a cult following over the years but ultimately still divides people; so, you’ll either love or hate this film.

If you’re a fan of Reynolds you should just give The Nines a go.

Where To Watch: Stan.

The Proposal

6.7 IMDb score, stars Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson & Betty White, Comedy, Drama & Romance, released in 2009

The Proposal is a straight-up romantic comedy; so, if that’s a genre you enjoy or you’re looking for a film to watch with your partner, this film is for you. The plot’s predictable but features solid performances from the entire cast (especially White) and some genuinely funny moments.

If you’re wanting something lighthearted, The Proposal is a great choice.

Where To Watch: Disney+.

Red Notice

6.3 IMDb score, stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds & Gal Gadot, Action, Comedy & Thriller, released in 2021

Johnson plays an Interpol agent who is forced to team up with the world’s greatest art thief, played by Reynolds, to catch a ‘most-wanted’ art thief, played by Gadot. Red Notice received mixed reviews with most critics calling it terrible but most audiences raving about it.

You can make up your own mind by watching Red Notice for yourself…

Where To Watch: Netflix.

The Voices

6.4 IMDb score, stars Ryan Reynolds, Gemma Arterton & Anna Kendrick, Comedy, Crime & Fantasy, released in 2014

The Voices is a black comedy that’s very weird and quirky; it will not be enjoyed by all. But if you like offbeat, edgy films, The Voices is a must-watch. The film follows a nice but mentally ill guy who believes his dog and cat can and do talk to him.

Honestly, despite being a tad bizarre, The Voices features one of Reynolds’ best acting performances; he not only acts incredibly convincingly as the lead but also voices the dog and cat.

Where To Watch: Stan.

Woman In Gold

7.3 IMDb score, stars Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds & Daniel Brühl, Biography, Drama & History, released in 2015

Another film where Reynolds is in a serious role, Woman In Gold is based on a true story and follows Maria Altmann – a Jewish refugee – as she legally fights the Austrian government for a painting she believes is rightfully hers as it was taken from her family by Nazis during the war. Compelling, interesting and moving, Woman In Gold is a film that pretty much anyone and everyone will enjoy.

Plus, both Mirren and Reynolds turn in excellent performances.

Where To Watch: Stan.

